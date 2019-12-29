“If you are given a chance to be a role model, I think you should always take it because you can influence a person’s life in a positive way, and that’s what I want to do. That’s what it’s all about.”
Tiger Woods’ quote says it perfectly: playing the part of a role model is a very important job.
Role models are inspirational people. They are mentors who help you learn, grow, trust and love. They never allow you to forget your worth. They never stop believing in you.
Some people even consider their role models their heroes. But neither person needs to be rich, powerful or famous. They don’t have to have fancy things. In fact, the most inspirational people are everyday people: our parents, siblings, grandparents, neighbors next door and even colleagues. These everyday people often play the roles as very special people in our lives.
People don’t usually agree to become role models. Instead, it’s a natural gravitation toward people who need them and look up to them. They’re not perfect. Role models don’t seek the limelight. They don’t expect fame or fortune. In fact, they often do things quietly without acknowledgment or expectations.
Inspirational role models are like lighthouses beckoning on dark days. They take great pride in simply knowing they’re making a difference in someone’s life.
Zack Mills, of Park Hills, said his dad Denny is his role model for many reasons.
“He has taught me the value of effort and he’s exemplified the type of sacrificial love that places the needs and wants of others above his own comfort,” said Mills. “His words and examples gave me a foundation to build on and prepared me to navigate life’s challenges.”
Mills said his dad has shown him the importance of setting goals, how to battle through adversity, and how to handle both victory and defeat.
“I have always believed in myself because my parents believed in me first.”
Mills said his dad has also taught his brother Chad and him how to care for, respect, help and serve people. He’s also shown them how to lead and follow.
“He has shown me that there is a time to take a stand, and a time when a compromise is appropriate,” said Mills.
He said his dad has opened his wallet for people.
“He showed me that being fair can mean being firm, or gentle,” said Mills. “He taught me that failures and mistakes are a part of life, but they are necessary for growth and success.”
Mills concluded, “He taught me to set goals and see them through, set priorities and stick to them. I am thankful for the role model that my dad has been for me and many others.”
Marrah Sansoucie, of Park Hills, said her mom, Maria, has definitely been her most inspirational role model.
“She has always put me and my brother Noah’s needs before her own,” she said. “She is selfless, kind and admirable. She has influenced me in some of the best ways possible.”
Sansoucie said her mother is always there for her when she needs it most and she can always count on her.
“When I get older, I hope to be the woman that she is.”
Bryce Pruett, of Terre Du Lac, said his grandfather, James Edward Bell, has served as one of the biggest inspirations in his life.
According to Pruett, Bell has had one of the most interesting and diverse life paths of anyone he knows. From growing up during the Great Depression to serving in World War II and the Korean War and then becoming the general supervisor of the Taum Sauk Hydroelectric Power Station, Bell has led an interesting life. His experiences and stories are of great interest to Pruett.
“His impact on me can be seen in my passion for history and current events as well as teaching me how to play baseball,” said Pruett.
Up until his late 80s, Bell could be found playing catch with Pruett and throwing batting practice for him. He is now 92 and lives in Farmington.
Pruett said, “He has always inspired me to be a free thinker and to find strength to overcome any obstacle. I will always appreciate his confidence in me, even when I didn’t always have it in myself.”
Janet Douglas, of Farmington, said two people have played the roles of inspirational role models in her life.
Douglas’ cousin, Gloria Doss, was confined to a wheelchair most of her life “but lived outside the chair through her strong faith and interaction with others.”
The other important person was Laura Marsalek, who became a dear friend to Douglas when Marsalek was 99.
“She lived to be nearly 102 and thoroughly made the most of every minute here on this planet,” said Douglas.
“Both Gloria and Laura taught me that no matter the circumstances, your age or what you’re facing, the only limits are those you set yourself and what may seem like a failure is only a new opportunity to try again,” said Douglas. “They both sincerely believed that, despite setbacks, what hurts and losses you’ve experienced, God loves you and walks with you every step of the way.”
Kaley Holbert, also of Terre Du Lac, has had many people positively influence her in different ways.
Her parents, Bruce and Micke Brenneke of Mitchell, set high morals for Holbert and her brother.
“I took to them [my parents] for guidance on pretty much everything,” she said.
Holbert is a first-year counselor at Trojan Intermediate School in Potosi. She considers West County Elementary School Counselor Becky Yount as her inspiration for pursuing social work and school counseling.
Levi Mills, of Irondale, considers his parents, Greg and Leah Mills, his role models. He also considers his grandparents, Sharon Brotherton and Tom and Clara Mills important role models for his life as well.
In addition, Mills looks up to his friend Hayden Rosenthal for encouraging him to continue in Scouting.
“He helped shape me into the leader I am today,” said Mills.
Leah Mills, of Irondale, said her dad, William Harvey Jones, was one of the most influential people in her life because he gave Mills her strong work ethic and reason for patriotism.
“I always wanted to do whatever I could to make my dad and mom proud.”
Mills’ grandmother, Imogene Province, is the person she considers to be the most influential in her life. Since she passed away, Mills’ mother Sharon, has filled that role because she and Imogene “are a lot alike.”
“My granny taught me to never look down on somebody because of what they did or didn’t have,” said Mills.
Imogene grew up “very poor, didn’t know her father, and was one of the hardest working people I have known.”
Mills said her own spirit of giving, along with her fierce loyalty, come from her granny.
“She is the whole reason that I live my life trying to be the best person I can,” she said. “It comes from me wanting to make her proud. She was a wonderful person who loved everybody, didn’t matter what they had or didn’t have, was always happy to help anyone and to be around anyone, and of course was extremely religious and a wonderful example of a Christian life.”
Robert Curtis Hoefer, of Farmington, considers Pastor Ryan Retzer as his role model.
“Seeing everything that he does – state board member for the Church of God, district overseer for the denomination, pastor and full-time worker at the school – and how he can seem to find his cool through it all, is astonishing to me,” said Hoefer.
He said if it wasn’t for Retzer, then he “would have no clue how I would be a minister today.”
Although John Barnett’s role model passed away April 23, 2010, his influence continues to be a significant one even after nearly 10 years.
“To tell you how great my dad Richard was, he’s been gone almost 10 years and he is still the most inspirational person in my life,” said Barnett.
Richard Barnett left his truck to his sons. He got the truck from his own father, Verlon, after he passed away.
John started working on the truck, and with the help of friend, got it running earlier this year. He has nicknamed the truck Verlon, after his grandfather.
When John needs to talk to his dad, he doesn’t go to the cemetery. Instead, he sits inside Verlon when he needs to talk to his dad. It’s where he feels closest to him.
“My whole life I’ve looked up to my dad and saw him as a hard-working man who always put his kids first,” said Barnett, “and I’m blessed by God that He chose Richard to be my father.”
Barnett said his dad had already been gone several years when he felt his dad had become the most inspirational person in his life. He was diagnosed with cancer two years ago.
“When the doctors told me I had cancer,” said Barnett, “I can still remember the same time when my dad was told he had cancer and how hard he fought. I knew I was Richard Barnett’s son and I had to fight.”
He continued, “You weren’t given everything in life. You were instilled with hard work and you fight. And the best thing about my dad is that I will see him again one day.”
Barnett said his dad “wasn’t always out for Jesus.” When Richard got sick, Barnett talked to him. He told his son he had had his struggles but he and God had talked and “I’ll be in heaven.”
Fast forward to Dec. 19, 2017, when Barnett was told by a neurosurgeon that he had 3-15 months to live.
“I was upset,” said Barnett, “but I later looked at it as, ‘I get to walk the streets of gold with my dad one day.’”
Drew Hartenberger, of Farmington, said it would her mother, Evanne Hartenberger, or grandmother, Jane Sullivan, who has been most inspirational person in her life.
“That’s mainly because no matter what life has thrown at them, they always handled it with grace and never let it take their kindness away.”
Although Jane passed away June 7, Hartenberger said she cherishes the wonderful memories made with her grandmother and her positive influence will always remain in her life.
