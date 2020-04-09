Willis receives Masonic Award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Grand Lodge of A.F. and A. M. of the State of Missouri conferred the 50-year service award to Eddie D. Willis on Feb. 17 at Elvins-Ionic Lodge 154 located at 206 North School St. in Desloge.

Deputy District Grand Master Gary L.R. Asher presided at the Open Ceremony as the representative of the Grand Lodge for the 37th district.

Willis was presented with the 50-year service award for his continuous membership in the fraternity, and his ceaseless efforts and devotion to the order. This is one of the highest honors that can be conferred on a Masonic member.

Willis was initiated an Entered Apprentice on Nov. 1, 1969, at Bismarck Lodge 41, passed to the degree of Fellow Craft on Dec. 6, 1969, and was raised to the degree of a Master Mason on Feb. 7, 1970.

He was a member of Leadwood Lodge 598, affiliated to Elvins-Ionic Lodge 154 on Oct. 7, 2013 and is a multiple member of Irondale Lodge 143.

He has held every office in a lodge and this year he is the Senior Steward at Elvins-Ionic Lodge 154.

He served in the Army from Jan. 1, 1956, to Jan. 1, 1957, and received the Masonic Veterans pin on Dec. 15, 2015.

The ceremony was attended by 48 people, including family and friends of the recipient.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0