Wind damage, fires keep firefighters busy as tornado reported outside Park Hills Saturday

As firefighters were finishing up on the Sixth Street fire scene, several calls began coming in regarding structure damages and power lines down in different areas.

Several houses on Hillsboro Road, where the tornado touched down, were damaged, and firefighters were called to assist residents in the area.

Weiss said that when emergency workers arrived at one of the Hillsboro residences, two of the structure’s walls had been blown off the foundation.

Once it was apparent of how much damage had been caused in the area, emergency workers began checking the surrounding residences.

A garage attached to a house had partially collapsed at another Hillsboro Road property in the same area, and a back porch collapsed off of a separate house nearby.

In the area of Route O between Hillsboro Road and Hunter’s Ridge, Weiss said they received multiple reports of storm damage, including a carport that had blown into the roadway, as well as roof damage to several houses.

Toward the end of the storm, firefighters also responded to three transformers that were on fire.