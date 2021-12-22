WIndsor: In search of 'The Grinch'

One of my most favorite memories of Christmas is sitting in front of the TV and watching all of the great Christmas cartoons and stop motion films of the season. My all-time favorite has always been Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas. I have always enjoyed the story and the cartoon Christmas special. So my question is, where did the inspiration for the Grinch come from?

Everyone knows and remembers the song and the iconic voice of Thurl Ravenscroft, who also voiced “Tony the Tiger” for the TV commercials for Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes. The song is aptly titled “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch!” — and it was also written by Dr. Seuss. For many years, the song’s singer was uncredited, and many people thought that Tennessee Ernie Ford sang it because of his familiar voice. Others thought Boris Karloff was the singer because he was credited with the narration.

One of the facts that intrigued me so much about the cartoon special was the selection of Boris Karloff as the narrator and the voice of the Grinch. The producers could never have picked a more perfect voice than that of Boris Karloff. He was the king of horror movies in his heyday and played the original Frankenstein’s Monster and the original Mummy. It was delightful for me to realize at an early age that this main man of horror was the calm, soft and gentle voice of the storyteller and the grizzly-sounding Grinch.

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas was written by Dr. Seuss in 1957. His full name was Theodor Seuss Geisel. His family and friends called him Ted. It wasn’t until 1966 that the cartoon special and the music came along. While researching all of this I found a few different interviews that were given by Geisel over the years. It was while reading these that I found the answer to my question of where the Grinch came from. Well, sort of.

Geisel recounted in an interview with Redbook in mid-1957 that he got up in the morning on December 26th and looked in the mirror when he noted a very Grinchish countenance. It was Seuss. He told Redbook, "Something had gone wrong with Christmas, I realized, or more likely with me. So I wrote the story about my sour friend, the Grinch, to see if I could rediscover something about Christmas that obviously I'd lost." To me, that sounded like the answer to my question.

According to friends and family, Geisel said that it was the easiest book he’d ever written. He only spent a few weeks working on it and thinking about all of his holiday-hating grinchy ways. He thought of how the Grinch “had to stop Christmas from coming.” But then, he got stuck. "I got hung up on how to get the Grinch out of the mess," Geisel once explained of his writing process. "I got into a situation where I sounded like a second-rate preacher or some bible thumper. Finally in desperation, without making any statement whatever, I showed the Grinch and the Whos together at the table and made a pun on the Grinch carving 'roast beast.” I had gone through thousands of religious choices, and then after three months, it came out like that."

For years, the Geisel family was also fairly certain he was the inspiration himself. His stepdaughter, Lark Dimond-Cates, gave a speech in 2003 in honor of the U.S. Postal Service unveiling a Dr. Seuss stamp. She said, "I always thought the Cat [in the Hat] was Ted on his good days, and the Grinch was Ted on his bad days." For those in doubt, Dr. Seuss left a little Easter egg in the story itself that should cast all doubt aside. If you will remember, the Grinch lamented, “Why, for 53 years I've put up with it now." It just so happened that Geisel was 53 at the time that he wrote the book.

I actually think there is something much deeper than this. I’m not sure it was just Geisel himself. I believe that he was channeling the Grinch in all of us and just didn’t realize it. We all remember verses or phrases from the song or passages from the book. We sing them and say them with a bit of silent glee. I think it taps into a part of our minds that all of us have and many of us do not wish to admit. I think all of us get that feeling of Christmas becoming too commercial. It becomes all about the “pantooka’s and dafflers and wuzzles.” We get tied up in the money, or the lack thereof. We get frustrated with the crowds and the “noise, noise, noise, noise!”

We live out these frustrations through Seuss. The Grinch does the griping and grumbling for us and we get to sit and watch in quiet jubilation as he vents all of our frustrations. We feel much better because of it. Ultimately, the Grinch gives all of us absolution at the end. All of these Christmas cartoons and stop motion films are not just for the kids, they are for us too. They help us cope, they help us move forward, and they help us deal with the most difficult time of the year.

My wife likes to live Christmas to the fullest. A few days before Thanksgiving, the car radio and Sirrus XM are tuned to Christmas music, and I must admit that it gets a bit old after my 60 years of listening. So the wife and I play a game. We listen to Christmas music and try to out-guess each other on who is singing. My wife is a saint and has an understanding with me when it comes to Christmas music. This helps to relieve some of my stress just like the Christmas cartoons and Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas. It helps us to sluff off the doldrums and remember what is important. I will quote Dr. Seuss one last time: “Christmas Day will always be, Just as long as we have we.”

Randy Windsor is marketing director at LIFE, Inc. in Farmington, Missouri.

