The Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce held the annual Firecracker Run on June 29.
A total of 106 runners participated in the one-mile and 5K walk and run. The chamber’s executive director Tamera Coleman said that, while numbers were slightly down from last year, this year’s run ended up being a really good one.
The portion of the proceeds from the annual Firecracker Run benefit the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Fund.
In the one-mile run, the male runner with the overall best time was Colton Bulte who completed the course with a time of 6:17. The female runner with the overall best time was Jamie Harrel who finished the course with a time of 7:49.
In the 5K run, the male runner with the overall best time was Cam Stevens who completed the course with a time of 18:59. The female runner with the overall best time was Sydney Cash who finished the course with a time of 23:25.
The top finishing times by participating age groups were also recorded in both the one-mile and 5K runs.
In the group of runners age 10 and under, Zyler Mullery finished first place for male one-mile runners with a time of 7:40 while Gracie Rich took first place for the female one-mile runners with a time of 15:09. Second place in this category went to Liam Harrel with a time of 7:45. Braxton Kennard finished first for the male 5K runners with a time of 42:11 and Brealyn Kennard had the best time for the female runners finishing with a time of 40:51.
In the group of runners age 11 to 14, the runner with the day’s best overall one-mile time, Bulte, was in this category. Second place in this category went to George Whaley with a time of 7:46. There were no female runners in this age group for the one-mile run.
Brandt Kennard finished first for the male 5K runners, age 11 to 14, with a time of 46:27 and Karen Yibirin had the best time for the female runners finishing with a time of 40:51. There were no other female runners. Second place male 5K runner in this age group was Noah Aguayo with a time of 47:05.
In the age group of 15 to 19-year-old one-mile runners, there were no male runners. Keeley Barbee took first in this group with a time of 9:44. Madison Mecey finished second in this group with a time of 12:39.
For the 5K runners in the 15 to 19 age group, the male and female runners with the day’s best overall 5K time, Stevens and Cash, were in this category. Second place finishers in this age group were Coby Gilbert, for the males, with a time of 20:09 and Addison Griggs, for the females, with a time of 30:46. Finishing third for the age group’s male runners was Nick Hawkins with a time of 20:37 and coming in third for the females was Chloe Webb with a finishing time of 31:21.
The next age group consisted of runners age 20 to 29. In the one-mile run, Brittany Mullery finished first with a time of 8:34 and Sydni Gray placed second with a time of 12:37. There were no male one-mile runners for this age group.
With a finishing time of 19:16, Sam Toppins took first place for the male 5K runners age 20-29 and Kayleigh Jackson took first place for the females with a finishing time of 29:31. Taking second place was Tim Toppins for the male runners with a time of 21:49 and Scarlet Barron for the female runners with a time of 30:09. Third place in this age group went to male runner Logan Comfort with a finishing time of 25:25 and female runner Sydney Savage with a time of 31:09.
Tim Landry took the first place spot for male one-mile runners in the age group of 30 to 39 year olds with a time of 7:45. Jamie Harrel, who had the day’s best overall one-mile time for female runners, was the only female in this age group to run and place first. Placing second for the male runners in the group was Cody Christopher with a finishing time of 7:49. Finishing third in the group was Michael Mullery Jr. with a time of 9:07.
David Kennard placed first for the men in the 5K run in the 30 to 39 year old age group with a time of 28:33 and was the only male in this age group to run the 5K. Heather Johnson was the first place female runner in this age group finishing with a time of 32:56. Coming in second, with a finishing time of 39:36, was Ashley Clifford. Placing third, with a time of 42:10 was Tammie Kennard.
In the one-mile run, Allen Rich was the only participant in the 40 to 49 year old age group. He finished first with a time of 15:21.
Ben Leftridge came in first for the male 5K runners of this age group with a finishing time of 22:31. Taking first place for the females of the age group was Stephanie Nobles with a time of 27:16. Marty Umfleet finished with a time of 24:33 and place second for the ale runners of the group. Lisa Umfleet finished with a time of 29:04 taking second place for the female runners in this group. Third place went to Joe Thorn, with time of 36:14, and Carrie Weiss with a time of 29:10.
The last group consisted of runners age 50 and over. Bonnie Whaley was the only one-mile runner and finished first with a time of 13:48.
Rich Dore was the male runner who finished first in the group with a time of 23:20. The female first place runner was Jan Hawkins with a time of 30:54. Finishing second in the age group was Bill Nobles, with a 25:55 run time, and Angela Mullet with a time of 34:04. Coming in third was David Gray with a time of 26:37 and Susan Savage with a time of 36:43.
The Firecracker Run also had a Business Team Challenge where teams of three would run the 5K and their times added together for a collective team time. Save-A-Lot won the the team challenge. Jan Hawkins, Ashley Clifford, and Nick Hawkins represented the grocery store for the 5K run and had a collective time of 91:11.
