Winning ticket sold at VFW Post in Desloge

A Missouri Lottery player who bought a Show Me Cash ticket at St. Francois VFW Post 2426, 399 W. Oak St. in Desloge, matched all five winning numbers drawn on Aug. 4 to win a $50,000 jackpot prize.

The winning numbers were 18, 19, 32, 37 and 38.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Tonight’s Show Me Cash jackpot is $75,000.

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in St. Francois County won more than $13.9 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Lottery retailers in the county received more than $1.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $4.8 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds, including more than $1.1 million for Mineral Area College.

To see how these funds were distributed, visit MOLottery.com.