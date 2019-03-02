Just a day or so since the Parkland began to recover from a bout with freezing ice that closed schools, postponed special events and caused a lot of car accidents — one of which involved a fatality — the region is getting ready to be hit tonight and into Sunday afternoon with what is expected to be a major winter weather event.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Watch that spans from 6 p.m. Saturday through 6 p.m. Sunday that is calling for a chance of rain and snow before midnight, then rain, possibly mixed with snow, freezing rain and sleet between midnight and 1 a.m. Then there's snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet, after 1 a.m. The low will drop to around 29 degrees with a northeast wind of 6 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New ice accumulation of less than a one-tenth of an inch and new snow and sleet accumulations of less than an inch is possible.
Moving into Sunday, the region can expect snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet, before 7 a.m., then snow — possibly mixed with freezing rain — between the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., then snow after 8 a.m. The high on Sunday will reach near 31, with a north wind of 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent. Little or no ice accumulation is expected as of press time Friday. New snow and sleet accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are possible.
According to NWS, a Winter Storm Watch provides advanced notice that the potential for severe winter weather exists in the watch area, but it does not mean it is a certainty. Those in the watch area should begin preparing in case the storm does materialize. Those with travel plans may want to adjust their travel time to avoid the storm. Also, use this advanced notice to make certain vehicles are winterized. Make preparations at home by stocking emergency supplies, such as food, medicine, and extra heating fuel, just in case the storm makes travel impossible. This is especially important for those living in rural areas.
Regarding travel in the state, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has issued a “no travel advisory” for the duration of this weekend’s storm. Motorists should keep in mind that blowing snow will also reduce visibilities at times on Sunday. Snow accumulation could reach an inch per hour.
“We advise everyone to stay off the roads,” said Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT state maintenance engineer/Chief Safety and Operations officer. “At times, snow will be heavy. For your safety please stay home.”
Road treatment chemicals are affected by the extreme cold. At 30 degrees, one pound of salt will melt 46.3 pounds of ice, but at 0 degrees, the same pound of salt will melt just 3.7 pounds of ice. When temperatures drop below freezing, MoDOT often adds other products such as calcium chloride and beet juice to the salt to help it work more effectively.
For road conditions including winter weather conditions and traffic speeds, please check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at traveler.modot.org or their free app for Apple and Android devices.
Motorists can also call MoDOT's customer service center for road conditions at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (888-275-6636). The toll-free phone line is answered 24-hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
For the latest NWS watches and warnings, go to the Daily Journal's website at www.dailyjournalonline.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.