Winter weather affects local Lenten fish fries

As Lent began this week with Ash Wednesday, many look forward to the annual fish fries as Catholics abstain from eating meat on those Fridays.

The Knights of Columbus typically hold Lenten fish fry dinners on Fridays during Lent; however, the recent winter weather and COVID have changed some plans.

The Knights of Columbus, located at 7897 Berry Rd. in Bonne Terre, plan to host a Lenten Fish Fry at their meeting hall every Friday during Lent, except this week as weather conditions prevented supplies from being delivered.

The first fry is now set for Feb. 26 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. The organization will continue frying fishy favorites each Friday through April 2. Because of COVID, the dinner will be carryout only.

The group's menu includes catfish, walleye, baked breaded cod, along with sides, including green beans, stewed tomatoes, coleslaw, mac and cheese, and a dessert at the cost of $9 for adults and $4 for children.

Proceeds from the K of C's dining events will benefit Catholic education. For more information, contact the Knights of Colombus at 573-358-8701.