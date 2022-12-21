Winter Wonderland, ice-skating rink closed Thursday

"Due to the approaching winter storm combined with forecasted below-zero temperatures, the Farmington Parks and Recreation Department will be closing the Winter Wonderland exhibit and all skating activity at the ice rink in Wilson Rozier Park on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022," he said. "During this stretch of extreme winter weather, the Farmington Parks and Recreation Department would like to remind everyone that the Farmington Civic Center located at 2 Black Knight Drive serves as a warming center for those in need.