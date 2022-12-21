 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter Wonderland, ice-skating rink closed Thursday

Winter Wonderland, ice-skating rink closed Thursday

Farmington Parks and Recreation Director Doug Stotler announced Wednesday afternoon that Winter Wonderland and the ice-skating rink at Wilson-Rozier Park will be closed Thursday due to the major winter weather event expected to move into the area sometime tomorrow, bringing with it snow and sub-zero temperatures. He also noted that warming shelters are available at the civic center, city hall, the fire department and the public library.

Doug Stotler, Farmington Parks and Recreation director, announced the closure of several Christmas activities Thursday due to the extremely cold weather forecast for the area.

"Due to the approaching winter storm combined with forecasted below-zero temperatures, the Farmington Parks and Recreation Department will be closing the Winter Wonderland exhibit and all skating activity at the ice rink in Wilson Rozier Park on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022," he said. "During this stretch of extreme winter weather, the Farmington Parks and Recreation Department would like to remind everyone that the Farmington Civic Center located at 2 Black Knight Drive serves as a warming center for those in need.

Stotler also noted that the city of Farmington also supports additional warming centers at city hall (aka Long Memorial Hall), the public library and the fire department.

If you have questions for the Parks and Recreation staff, call the Farmington Civic Center at 573-756-0900 for more information.

