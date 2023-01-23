Wintry weather predicted

A winter storm is expected to bring snow to much of Missouri beginning Tuesday night and continuing into the next day, affecting Wednesday morning’s commute.

Snowfall amounts up to 4 inches have been forecasted for the north and central part of the state with 6-10 inches possible south of Interstate 44, according to the St. Louis office of the National Weather Service.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) urges all drivers to be aware of changing road conditions both where they are and where they plan to be.

Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Corporal Dallas Thompson of Troop C, which covers the St. Louis area and much of the Parkland, said anyone who doesn’t have to go out in the snow, shouldn’t go out, if they can help it.

“We’d like to remind everyone to pay attention to the weather and the ever-changing conditions, slow down and give yourself plenty of time to get where you need to go, be prepared,” Thompson said.

MoDOT and city street-clearing crews are expected to be busy.

Randy Barton with Leadwood’s street department said they plan on doing their best to get ahead of any accumulations.

“We’ll be taking the dump truck, loading up the screenings and salt that we mix together, firing up the diesel and when the snow starts to accumulate, we’ll get at it, probably for most of the night,” he said. “Last snow we had, it started as rain, turned to ice, and then snow, and there wasn’t much you can do with ice. But if it stays just snow, we should be able to clear it OK.”

MoDOT, in a news release, said state and interstate highways will see a lot of activity from its snow plow crew.

“Crews will be out Tuesday night as the temperatures drop and conditions change from rain to snow,” said Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT’s chief safety and operations officer. “We are expecting a very heavy, wet snow which is great for making snowmen but can make roads very difficult to drive on. If you must be out, adjust your speed to the road conditions.”

MoDOT is reminding drivers, if they need to travel, make sure they have a full tank of gas, blankets, gloves and provisions like water and snacks in the event of an emergency. Make sure cellphones are fully charged, but never use it while driving. If a driver should slide off the road, or is involved in a crash, they should stay inside their vehicle with their seat belt buckled until help arrives.

MoDOT further reminds drivers, when they encounter a snowplow or salt trucks on the road, always give them room to work instead of tailgating or attempting to pass. Snowplow operators are reacting to the road ahead of them with a very limited field of vision. Drivers may see them, but they may not see the drivers.

Missouri road conditions are available 24/7 on the Traveler Information Map at www.modot.org, or through MoDOT’s smartphone app, available for iPhone and Android phones. Drivers can also find road conditions and warnings by following MoDOT on Facebook and Twitter or by calling 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) to speak with a customer service representative.