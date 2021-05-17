WITH PHOTO GALLERY: MAC holds 97th commencement for 2021 graduates

“Brian has served his passion for public higher education and governmental relations in various positions throughout his career. Before joining MCCA, he was the chief of staff at the University of Missouri-Columbia. He also has years of experience with state legislation, previously serving as legislative director for the Missouri Department of Economic Development and as a legislative consultant with John Bardgett & Associates, where he represented MCCA at the Missouri capitol.

“Millner has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He received a Master of Public Affairs from the Truman School at the University of Missouri-Columbia and is currently pursuing a Doctor of Education from Texas Tech.

“A Missouri native, Millner was raised in St. Louis and now resides in Columbia with his wife and their three daughters.”

Addressing the graduates, Millner encouraged the students to overcome the adversities everyone faces and continue working toward their education goals.