Follow, follow, follow, follow …

It’s time to follow the yellow brick road to see some amazing local talent!

Cast members take the stage to perform the fan-favorite “Wizard of Oz” Wednesday through Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. at Mineral Area College’s Fine Arts Theater.

The performance will be about two and a half hours and includes a 15-minute intermission.

Tickets are $12 and available for purchase online at mafinearts.org. As with previous large-cast MAFAA performances, this show is also expected to sell out.

Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy Theatre Director Jason Carr said “Wizard of Oz” is one of the greatest movies ever made and one of his fondest memories from his time spent with MAC Little Theatre Guild members.

It was around 2004 when Carr was part of the “Wizard of Oz” cast under MAC Theatre Director Rick Giles.

Carr said he didn’t audition for a role and was beating himself up over it because the Cowardly Lion was on his short list of dream roles. Then Giles called him and said the individual playing that role was offered a new job and was relocating immediately. Giles asked Carr if he would take on the role with only about three weeks left to rehearse.

“I had a lot to learn in a short amount of time, but I really enjoyed that production because a lot of my close friends were in the cast and it really felt like I was working with family,” he said. “We were a pretty tight-knit group.”

Carr described “Wizard of Oz” as a “wonderful story and absolutely timeless.” In fact, it was one of the first shows which went on his list to perform when he first took on the role of MAFAA theatre director.

For this month’s “Wizard of Oz” production, Carr has enjoyed simply watching the cast grow as people and performers.

“Sometimes you find a diamond in the rough, and when you see that light bulb go off, and they see it too,” he said. “Those are really rewarding moments.”

With a cast of about 60, there are always scheduling issues and illness, especially in the summer.

“We have dealt with a lot of illness throughout this,” said Carr, “but it looks like everyone is healthy now and we will be at full strength come showtime.”

Despite the volume of the cast, Carr said he continues to be amazed.

“I say it every time, but I’m just blown away at every audition when these folks start singing and dancing,” he said. “Our little corner of the world is chock full of talent, and I’m so thankful and lucky that they keep showing up.”

Carr said this local production of “Wizard of Oz” is truly a team effort.

“This show wouldn’t work without every single person,” he said.

Carr did credit Sondra Kekec for her assistance during this production. She’s been working very hard as stage manager.

“The stuff going on backstage is like a well-oiled machine,” he said, “and it’s largely due to all of her hard work.”

For “Wizard of Oz,” Carr and crew members worked to create portable pieces for the set. Because there are multiple scenes, pieces had to be able to be moved quickly and easily.

“This means there wasn’t any big construction but instead lots of little pieces, which is actually more difficult and time consuming,” he said. “We have everything built, but we will be painting scenery right up until opening night.”

Carr said he’s thankful for “some wonderfully talented artists involved, so there are some pretty stunning set pieces. And one of the biggest advantages of having a cast this size is that you have a built-in backstage crew. The cast and Sondra do all of the set changes.”

This performance has been made possible by some incredibly generous donations provided by the St. Louis Cardinals, the Froidl family, First State Community Bank, Missouri On The Fly, Darrell Cureton, Flawless Aesthetics Med Spa LLC, Pretty Glam Salon, Sippin' in September, Jerry's Fireworks, Camille Nations, Sherwin Williams, Kevin Ball Auto Body, Lowe's of Farmington, and more.

“We're so thankful because none of this would be possible without these people,” said Carr. “So, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your support.”

Cast members include Sarah Politte as Dorothy and London Miscisin, understudy; Faith Gann as Aunt Em/Glinda with Machaelyn Stokes as understudy; Parker Kekec and Ella Kekec as Toto; Andrew Russell as Uncle Henry/Emerald City Guard; Michael Cantrell as Zeke/Cowardly Lion; Josh Obenhaus as Hickory/Tinman; Regan Means as Hunk/Scarecrow; Jennifer Stokes as Elmira Gulch/Wicked Witch; Lukus Dement as Professor Marvel/Wizard; Cadence Kekec as Munchkin Mayor; Kama Wolk as Munchkin Coroner; Lilly Jakoubek as Munchkin Barrister; Ava Ross as Munchkin 1; Eloise Burd as Munchkin 2; Everly Burd as Munchkin Braggart; Reese Stokes, Penelope Cureton and Zoe Irby as Lullaby League; Nathan Lowe, Zachary Lowe and Dorian Kekec as Lollipop Guild; Cadence Elders as Fiddler; Courtlyn Dane and Casper Burns, 2x School Teachers; Mackenzie Cureton, Nora Nicholson, Ella Kekec, Everly Burd, Olivia Calvert, Gracie Cagle, Cadence Elders, Mckinley Froidl, Kya Gruhala, Lilly Jakoubek, Eva Lipe, Nathan Lowe, Zachary Lowe, Charlotte Lottie Owens, Steven Owens, Mia Ridlon, Ava Ross, Cadence Kekec, Kama Wolk, Eloise Burd, Reese Stokes, Penelope Cureton, Zoe Irby, Dorian Kekec and Cadence Elders as Munchkins; Jackson Follis, Ashton Dane and Sam Konzelmann, Crows; Rebecka Jakoubek, Sophie Haferkamp and MacKenzie Cramer, Trees; EJ Bierly, Kenzie Barnett, Faith Willis, Jasmine Nutter, Amelia Owens, Laura Miller, Molly Lenox, Mylee Walka, Casper Burns, Courtlyn Dane, Alyssa Sample, Alex Eaton, Sarah Politte, Faith Gann, Cadence Kekec, Abby Kahn, Jersey Hagerty, Sam Hobbs, MacKenzie Gamble Kramer, Rose Churchill, Hannah Politte and Payton Miller, Oz Citizens; Machaelyn Stokes, Abby Kahn, Alison Burd, Faith Gann and Sondra Kekec, Beauticians; Payton Miller and Brittany Froidl, Polishers; MacKenzie Kramer, Rebecka Jakoubek and Casper Burns, Manicurists; Sam Konzelmann, Oz Man 1; Sam Hobbs, Ozz Man 2; Molly Lenox, Oz Woman 1; Mackenzie Kramer, Oz Woman 2; Ian Henson, Ricco Marler, Abby Kahn,Stefan Lenox, Sam Konzelmann, Jackson Follis and Sam Hobbs, Winkies; Courtlyn Dane, Winkie General; Ashton Dane, Nikko; Casper Burns, Alex Eaton, Eloise Burd, Trenton Kelley, Kama Wolk, Gracie Cagle, Molly Lenox and Eva Lipe, Flying Monkeys; London Miscisin as Jitterbug with Sarah Politte as understudy; Jersey Hagerty and Hannah Politte, Jitterbugs; and Rose Churchill, Eloise Burd, Mckinley Froidl, Olivia Calvert, Zoe Irby, Charlotte Zottie Owens, Hannah Politte, Jersey Hagerty, London Miscisin and Sarah Politte, Poppies.

Crew members include Jason Carr, director; Sondra Kekec, stage manager; Annette Gratton, assistant stage manager; Annette Gratton, light board operator; Blue Creek Productions, sound board operator; Joshua Politte, pit band director; Joshua Politte and Jason Carr, light design; Darrell Cureton and Jason Carr, set design; Macey Vandiver, Janna Haggerty and Jersey Haggerty, choreography; Jennifer Stokes, costume mistress; cast and crew, props; Sondra Kekec, special effects; MaKinna Wilkinson, follow spot operator; cast, running crew; Jennifer Stokes, Faith Gann, Tammy Lenox, Sarah Politte, Machaelyn Stokes, Jody Miscisin, Sondra Kekec, Regan Means and Marianne Politte, costumes; Jason Carr, Darrell Cureton, Brandon Wolk, Michael Cantrell, Sean Nutter, Andrew Russell, Lukus Dement, MacKenzie Kramer, Heather Northcutt and Josh Obenhaus, set construction; Lyn Ruess, Jason Carr, Jasmine Quintana, Angelina Quintana, Regan Means, Josh Obenhaus, Rebecka Jakoubek, Lilly Jakoubek, Rachel McAlister Bennet, Sarah Politte, Annetter Gratton, Hannah Politte, Jasmine Nutter, Heather Northcutt, MacKenzie Gamble Kramer, Machaelyn Stokes and Alyssa Sample, set painting; and Faith Gann, homemade propmaker extraordinaire.