It’s almost time to follow the yellow brick road. But in order to do that, Parkland residents will first need to purchase their tickets.

With only a few weeks left until performances, tickets are going fast for the upcoming five performances of Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy’s “Wizard of Oz.”

A huge list of community members makes up this show. From Dorothy, Scarecrow, Lion and Tin Man, to the Munchkins and many others, the large cast will fill the stage of Mineral Area College’s Fine Arts Theater.

“Wizard of Oz” performance dates are July 12 through 15 at 6:30 each evening and July 16 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $12 and must be purchased at mafinearts.org. To claim tickets prior to performances, have the name and email address of the purchaser to submit at the ticket table. The lobby opens one hour prior to show time; the theater opens 30 minutes before the performance begins.

Patrons who require handicap accessibility will have seating in the lobby and ushered to their seats prior to the general public. They should contact Amanda Dement at 573-518-2265 or email mineralareama@gmail.com.

For assistance with purchasing tickets, call 573-518-2265.