Wolf Creek FPA supports its firefighters

The Wolf Creek Fire Protection Association was reorganized to be a source of support for the morale and welfare of the volunteers of the Wolf Creek Fire District by providing funds for various projects.

Volunteers are not full-time paid firemen; they donate their time to assist the citizens during times of emergencies.

"We can't say enough about what the volunteers do for this department or any of the other volunteer fire departments in the county," said association President Charles Giessing. "It is important that they receive the support they need for spending time away from their families to assist others."

On Dec. 1, the association presented a check to Fire Chief Bart Mabry to be used to purchase gift cards to be given out at the department's annual Christmas party as a small token of its thanks for all they do. Individuals or corporations interested in donating to support the volunteers in the county are encouraged to reach out to Giessing at P.O. Box 746, Farmington, MO 63640, or cgiessing62@gmail.com. The Wolf Creek Fire Protection Association is an IRS tax-exempt organization.

In 2021, voters in the Wolf Creek Fire Association area approved a measure creating the Wolf Creek Fire Protection District.

The change allowed the district to be funded through a property tax rate instead of fire tags which would create a larger and more stable budget for the district to expand services by building satellite stations and adding more equipment.

Giessing explained that although Wolf Creek is now officially a district, the original association is still in place and will continue to operate as a separate entity for various reasons.

“The association gave the district $500,000 worth of equipment and the building free of charge and $180,000 seed money to start and kept $20,000,” he said. “We had to reorganize the board and change the bylaws. We narrowed it down, we didn’t need 10 board members.”

Giessing provided a bit of history on the formation of the Wolf Creek Fire Department.

“I spent 20 years on the Farmington Fire Department," he said. "During that time, Farmington provided rural fire service. Things started costing more, and the city council decided to cancel it. Back then, the budget was tight all the time. It caused a lot of hard feelings.

“It caused these farmers to decide to go out and start a fire department. It was a tag department. Mark Dotson was the first chief. Farmington would dispatch them for free; they dispatched the police department, Doe Run Fire, Farmington Fire and Wolf Creek. Back then, they didn’t have that many calls.”

According to Giessing, when the department started, people were very interested in it.

“They were paying $30 for a tag and were coming to the meetings," he said. "Every February, we had an annual meeting of all the tagholders. That’s when we elected the board. The last tagholder meeting we had, no one showed up.”

As part of selling fire tags to fund the department, there was a policy of “No tag, no service.” If a resident had not bought a fire tag, the fire department would not put out a fire, only prevent it from spreading to other buildings or property. Eventually, a 1998 Missouri law forbade the policy.

The department was incorporated with the state of Missouri Oct. 17, 1984, by Elmer Lattner, Lee Ellis and Alan Lee Ratliff. There were seven original board members: Francis E. Bieser, Robert Bunselmeier, William Detring, Lee Ellis, Elmer A. Lattner, Steve Morgan and Dennis C. Young. Bieser was president of the board, Young served as vice president, Pat Miller was secretary, and Elmer Lattner was treasurer.

Mercantile (now U.S. Bank) and First State Community Bank lent money to the association to purchase a fire truck, and Dotson was appointed fire chief.

The first fire truck was a 1964 International that was bought Dec. 21, 1984, for a total of $18,170 with 15,888 miles on the odometer. According to Giessing, it wasn’t much of a truck.

“It spent more time on the back of a wrecker,” he said. “They even towed it to a fire one time. The engine would run, the pump would work, but it wouldn’t move.”

As part of the formation of Wolf Creek, an organization called the Knob Lick Fire Fund Association was terminated, and $300 from the fund was turned over to the Wolf Creek Fire Protection Association. The members of the Knob Lick Fire Fund Association were given a $5 discount on the first year’s fire tag.

The first firehouse was a two-bay building rented at BLB Rentals. The second building was a three-bay building on Route OO that is now a radiator shop. The building was built circa 1987 with plans used by the Ozora Community Fire Protection Association to build their fire department. In 1998, the department had the building built on Old Jackson Road, where the department currently resides.

Giessing spoke about the difficulty of recruiting volunteers, something that used to not be an issue for fire departments.

“The firehouse was considered the nucleus of the community,” he said. “In Farmington, most of the people on the department worked for the city. The city allowed them to take care of the fires. The Farmington Fire Department used to run a bowling alley in the basement of city hall. That’s how the fire department raised money to do extra things that the city didn’t give them enough money to do. That changed when the city wanted to get out of the bowling business and take the basement for offices.

“A lot of it is strictly donated time. These guys used to be paid — they got $1 or $2 per fire. We were pinching money. If we didn’t pay out this $7,000 to the volunteers, we would have money to do something. We had them vote, it was unanimous. They gave up the money because they were true volunteers. They wanted to volunteer to the community. They enjoyed what they were doing; they didn’t want anything for it.”

Giessing said that one of the reasons for keeping the association active after creating the district was because some grants and other funding are available for non-profit associations that are not available for taxing districts. Some or all of those monies can then be donated to the district for their needs.

“We also stayed because we want to make our presence known, and what we are working toward is helping the district for the volunteer fireman,” he said. “They don’t get anything for doing the calls. They do get a stipend, but they don’t get paid enough for what they use in gas or their time. It’s also for the morale of the fireman. They recently had a car show, and we donated $300 for the food and other things. The district couldn’t show in their books that they did that.

“We are here to support the morale and welfare of the volunteers of the department. We don’t want to be here in name only. We have a working board, we meet every quarter. We meet before the district board meets. If there’s anything to transact between the two, we can take care of it then. We also have members of the district board that sit on the association board.”

“All the money that comes in, nothing goes out for us, it all goes to be used for the firemen and their families. We are hoping to be a clearinghouse of money, if we can get some people to come in with some donations, we will turn right around and give it out. We will start with Wolf Creek, and if we have enough money, we will give some out to Doe Run.”