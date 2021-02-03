Wolf Creek seeks district status, funding

Wolf Creek Fire Association has completed the next step to becoming a fire protection district.
Wolf Creek Fire Chief Bart Mabry explained that on Wednesday, Associate Circuit Court Judge Joe Goff approved the measure to be on the April municipal ballot. Also included on the ballot question is the tax rate and three candidates for the board of directors. There will also be room for a write-in for the board of directors as well.
“The candidates for the board of directors are people that came to us and expressed interest,” Mabry said.
Currently, there are seven members on the board of directors for the association. Mabry didn’t know why there were seven on the board of directors, but he noted that the state of Missouri statutes specify either three or five members for the board of directors of a fire protection district.
“We were advised to start with three as it can be hard to find five people to start with, but once the board is formed, it can decide to increase the number to five,” he said.
Only those who have a voter registration within the Wolf Creek Association will be eligible to vote.
“Those in the city of Farmington don’t get to vote on it, although some people think they do,” Mabry said.
One of the differences between an association and a district is that an association depends on the sales of fire tags for funding. A district collects taxes and has a board that is elected by the residents of the fire district.
Mabry said that the taxes may or may not cost an individual more than the current fire tag rate. The tax rate will be based on assessed value. The assessed value on a residential home in Missouri is 19% of real market value. A home that has a real market value of $50,000 would have a yearly tax of $28.50.
The main reason to go to district status is to receive better funding to improve fire protection for all of Wolf Creek’s residents.
The association covers about 200 square miles spanning both St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve counties with the firehouse located on Old Jackson Road outside of Farmington. Mabry said that the first plan of action is to build satellite stations. Having these stations can help reduce the ISO ratings, which can reduce insurance premiums.
“ISO ratings are pretty big, but what’s a bigger benefit to people is a firehouse closer,” he said. “Because no matter what your ISO rating is, if you’re more than five miles from us, it doesn’t matter.
"First we have to get a hub somewhere closer to the people. It changes the game. It lets them get the benefits of the ISO rating. Way more than half of our people are way more than five miles from our firehouse. There’s no way to build and maintain a satellite station under our current income. We’re comfortable and able to provide a good service right now, but we have no room to expand or grow or to improve.
“What we’ve looked at is probably in the first 10 years, two and eventually three stations. If you take our area and draw a five mile radius, three will get 90% of it. Two will get 75% of it. The biggest bang for our buck would be the Libertyville area and the Coffman area.”
With better funding, Mabry says that they can also eventually update some of the equipment.
“Everybody’s got older stuff, we probably have some of the oldest equipment in the county,” he said. “We have good stuff, but we can’t buy new equipment. A lot of departments are getting new trucks, we can’t even consider that.”
Assistant Fire Chief Steve Young mentioned the cost of some of the equipment.
“We’re spending around $3,000 or more on just a set of gear for somebody. That’s not including a $6,000 airpack you are putting on them.”
Eventually, Mabry said that the department would look at getting a paid daytime crew to staff the stations, also helping reduce response time.
“Manpower is not only getting harder for us, but for almost every single volunteer department in the country,” he said. “If you can reimburse them, we can’t afford to do that. We are worried about firefighter recruitment and retention.”
Young stressed that response times are incredibly important to a fire call.
“As fast as houses are burning these days, with the new types of construction, open floor plans, the type of combustible materials in them, having a station closer to where you live is vital,” he said. “It cuts down the response time. We do have personnel who are out in the county areas, Coffman and Libertyville, they can get a truck there quicker and get water on a fire. It makes a huge difference, especially if have somebody trapped in there.”
For more information or questions, email wolfcreekfire@gmail.com or go to their website wolfcreekfire.com or Facebook @wolf.firedepartment.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com