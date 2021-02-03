Wolf Creek seeks district status, funding

Wolf Creek Fire Association has completed the next step to becoming a fire protection district.

Wolf Creek Fire Chief Bart Mabry explained that on Wednesday, Associate Circuit Court Judge Joe Goff approved the measure to be on the April municipal ballot. Also included on the ballot question is the tax rate and three candidates for the board of directors. There will also be room for a write-in for the board of directors as well.

“The candidates for the board of directors are people that came to us and expressed interest,” Mabry said.

Currently, there are seven members on the board of directors for the association. Mabry didn’t know why there were seven on the board of directors, but he noted that the state of Missouri statutes specify either three or five members for the board of directors of a fire protection district.

“We were advised to start with three as it can be hard to find five people to start with, but once the board is formed, it can decide to increase the number to five,” he said.

Only those who have a voter registration within the Wolf Creek Association will be eligible to vote.

“Those in the city of Farmington don’t get to vote on it, although some people think they do,” Mabry said.