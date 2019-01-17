Try 1 month for 99¢

A local woman has been charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, resulting from a DFS call on Aug. 19.

Toni M. Bequette, 40, of Iron Mountain Lake, was charged last month with four counts of the class D felony endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree.

According to a probable cause statement written by Deputy Frank Vogelpohl of the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, he was called to a residence to assist in a DFS investigation on Aug. 19.

Upon arrival at the home, Vogelpohl states that he was advised that there were four children living in the home ranging from 7 to 16 years old.

The deputy states that when he entered the home, he observed a severe infestation of cockroaches. In addition, he observed what appeared to be dog feces and urine covering the floors.

The bathroom was observed to have a large infestation of spiders hanging from the ceiling. A mattress near the door appeared to be infested with cockroaches as well as what the deputy believed to be bed bugs.

The other bedroom as well as the upstairs were infested with cockroaches and spiders and trash was scattered across the floors. The deputy also noted that there appeared to be large areas of black mold growing throughout the home.

The refrigerator, which was not functioning, was infested with cockroaches as well.

The mother of the children, identified as Bequette, told the deputy the house had been in this condition for quite some time now. She also advised that there was no running water in the home and had no one to help her with the conditions of the home.

The children were removed from the home by DFS.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

