A local woman has been charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, resulting from a DFS call on Aug. 19.
Toni M. Bequette, 40, of Iron Mountain Lake, was charged last month with four counts of the class D felony endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree.
According to a probable cause statement written by Deputy Frank Vogelpohl of the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, he was called to a residence to assist in a DFS investigation on Aug. 19.
Upon arrival at the home, Vogelpohl states that he was advised that there were four children living in the home ranging from 7 to 16 years old.
The deputy states that when he entered the home, he observed a severe infestation of cockroaches. In addition, he observed what appeared to be dog feces and urine covering the floors.
The bathroom was observed to have a large infestation of spiders hanging from the ceiling. A mattress near the door appeared to be infested with cockroaches as well as what the deputy believed to be bed bugs.
The other bedroom as well as the upstairs were infested with cockroaches and spiders and trash was scattered across the floors. The deputy also noted that there appeared to be large areas of black mold growing throughout the home.
The refrigerator, which was not functioning, was infested with cockroaches as well.
The mother of the children, identified as Bequette, told the deputy the house had been in this condition for quite some time now. She also advised that there was no running water in the home and had no one to help her with the conditions of the home.
The children were removed from the home by DFS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.