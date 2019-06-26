{{featured_button_text}}
Woman charged in pipe bomb discovery

A French Village woman has been charged in connection with a pipe bomb that was discovered in her vehicle Monday evening.

Shannon Aschoff, 44, of French Village, has been charged with felony unlawful possession/sale/transport/manufacture of an illegal weapon.

Sheriff Dan Bullock said that at about 5 p.m. Monday deputies with the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a report of a pipe bomb in the French Village area.

Bullock said a Goose Creek officer made a traffic stop and after examining the vehicle the officer called for a county K-9 unit to investigate what he thought to be a pipe bomb in the woman’s vehicle.

According to Bullock, the K-9 picked up on a bomb and the deputies requested the assistance of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Bomb Squad.

Bullock added that the MSHP Bomb Squad arrived on the scene and were able to diffuse the bomb. Aschoff was taken into custody and transported to the county jail where she is being held at the St. Francois County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616.

