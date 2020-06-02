Woman charged with animal abuse, neglect

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A woman is facing criminal charges in St. Francois County in connection with animal abuse involving several dogs.

Heaven Sebastian, 28, of Valles Mines, has been charged with six counts of animal abuse and one count of animal neglect or abandonment.

According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, a warrant was served April 20 at a mobile home rented by Sebastian. A deputy assisted Humane Society of Missouri investigators who had received an anonymous tip about several dogs abandoned at the property.

The report states the Humane Society had been to the residence on multiple occasions in the five days before obtaining the search warrant. Investigators had reportedly seen the deteriorating condition of several dogs inside the mobile home. They had confirmed no one had entered the dwelling to provide food or water to the animals since at least April 15.

Upon serving the search warrant, investigators located six live canines and one dead one. The home was said to be littered with trash and feces. According to the report, there was no water available to the dogs and no food in the home other than some rotting produce and trash.