Woman charged with animal abuse, neglect

A woman is facing criminal charges in St. Francois County in connection with animal abuse involving several dogs.
Heaven Sebastian, 28, of Valles Mines, has been charged with six counts of animal abuse and one count of animal neglect or abandonment.
According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, a warrant was served April 20 at a mobile home rented by Sebastian. A deputy assisted Humane Society of Missouri investigators who had received an anonymous tip about several dogs abandoned at the property.
The report states the Humane Society had been to the residence on multiple occasions in the five days before obtaining the search warrant. Investigators had reportedly seen the deteriorating condition of several dogs inside the mobile home. They had confirmed no one had entered the dwelling to provide food or water to the animals since at least April 15.
Upon serving the search warrant, investigators located six live canines and one dead one. The home was said to be littered with trash and feces. According to the report, there was no water available to the dogs and no food in the home other than some rotting produce and trash.
The report states that the landlord indicated Sebastian rented the home. A neighbor told a Humane Society investigator that a girl named Heaven lived at the home and that she had last been seen at the residence on the evening of April 14. The neighbor said that Sebastian came to the property every 4-5 days.
The doors to the home were locked, and the deputy reported he could not enter through the front door, but was able to gain entry through the back door of the home.
Humane Society veterinarians documented the conditions of the following dogs that were removed from the home:
An adult female tri-colored mixed breed dog was located and evaluated to have a body condition score of 1 out of 9. The dog was found deceased in a cage that was tied shut with no food or water in the cage. The cause of death was determined to be starvation.
An adult male mixed breed dog was found in the home with a body condition score of 3 of 9. The animal was described as very thin, having hair loss and a hookworm infestation.
Four male mixed breed 6-week-old puppies were located in the residence with body condition scores of 2 of 9. The puppies were described as emaciated, dehydrated, and having hookworm and roundworm infestations.
An adult female mixed breed dog with a body condition of 5 of 9 was also recovered from the residence.
Sebastian has since been issued a summons to appear in court. The woman has an initial court appearance scheduled for July 23 at 9 a.m. in the courtroom of St. Francois County Associate Circuit Judge Joseph Goff Jr.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
