Woman escapes fire in Park Hills

Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Buckley Street in Park Hills Monday morning.

Park Hills Fire Chief Brad Weiss stated that the call came right at 6:45 a.m.

“There was fire from the front and side of the building,” he said. “The fire was extinguished in approximately 20 minutes with an hour of overhaul and cleanup.”

Weiss estimated the building was a total loss. The resident had multiple oxygen tanks inside that hampered extinguishing the fire.

The only resident escaped with minor injuries and refused EMS care.

According to Weiss, the occupant stated that she was smoking in bed and awakened with her pillow and mattress on fire.

“The (investgator from the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office) took the information from her and did not feel the need to do a further investigation on it,” he said.

Park Hills was assisted by Leadington, Farmington, Bonne Terre/Big River and Leadwood Fire Departments.

Wolf Creek Fire Department was moved up to cover for Park Hills while they were battling the blaze.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

