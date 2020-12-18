Woman in critical condition after being rescued from fire in Farmington

A woman is in critical condition after being pulled from a burning house by a St. Francois County deputy and an Imo's Pizza delivery driver Thursday night just outside Farmington.
Just before 8 p.m. Thursday, emergency personnel were dispatched to a fire at a home in the area of B Street and Weber Road.
According to the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, the fire was reported by Robert Maguire, an Imo's Pizza delivery driver and retired-St. Louis Fire Department captain.
Maguire said he was delivering an order to a house on B Street when he spotted smoke in the area.
"When I made the right turn off Weber Road, I couldn't even see," said Maguire. "There was smoke going across the road, and I looked over and saw flames coming from what looked like the back window."
Maguire said he stopped and called 911.
He then began banging on all the doors of the house while waiting for emergency services to arrive.
St. Francois County K-9 Officer Nathan Glore was the first on the scene when he noticed a vehicle in the burning house's driveway.
Authorities said a portion of the home's living quarters, where a woman was located, was on fire with flames showing through the roof when the deputy arrived.
Maguire said they found the woman after Glore kicked the door in.
"After he kicked the door in, the smoke came up enough that when I was shinning my little flashlight in there, I spotted her foot," he explained. "That's when I yelled for him to come help."
Maguire said he and Glore walked about 10-15 feet to where the woman was positioned inside the house. He said they stayed below the smoke and were able to get the woman outside.
Wolf Creek firefighters then arrived, confirming a working fire with one patient pulled from the dwelling and requested St. Francois County Ambulance District, according to information released by the Wolf Creek Fire Department.
Fire crews from Wolf Creek and Farmington concentrated on searching the dwelling for any other occupants. With no one else found, they transitioned their attention to fire suppression.
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly. Additional manpower arrived and began overhaul and ventilation of the residence.
An Air Evac helicopter landed near the home to transport the injured woman to a St. Louis hospital; however, she was diverted to Parkland Health Center in Farmington to be stabilized. After the patient was stabilized, she was transported to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis early Friday morning, where she remains in critical condition, according to officials.
Authorities said Friday that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The Wolf Creek Fire Department was assisted by firefighters from Farmington, Doe Run, and Park Hills Fire Departments, as well as, the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, St. Francois County Ambulance District, and the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office.
