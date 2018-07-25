Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Two injured in weekend crash

A Bonne Terre woman received moderate injuries in a crash on U.S. 67 early Wednesday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 2:45 a.m. Ashley M. Gossett, 21, was driving northbound on U.S. 67 south of Highway 8 in Desloge when she lost control of her 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier. The vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, struck and a guardrail and overturned. Reports indicate she was wearing a seat belt. 

