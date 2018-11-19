Try 1 month for $3
Area man injured in crash
File photo

A Cadet woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Washington County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 4:40 p.m. Tracy Wartenbe, 48, was driving a 2018 Chrysler 300 north on Route E near Powder Spring Lake Road when she steered to the right to avoid hitting a vehicle that had traveled in her lane. Her vehicle then struck a tree. 

She received moderate injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital South. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments