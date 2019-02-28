Try 3 months for $3
fatal crash
A Farmington woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 67 south of New Perrine Road. 

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at about 2:45 p.m. Thursday, David E. Sledd, 26, of Farmington, was driving north in a 1998 Jeep Cherokee when he lost control on the icy roadway. His vehicle slid in front of a 2012 Kenworth tractor trailer driven by David Stevens, 53, of Illinois. The Jeep Cherokee was struck by the tractor trailer. 

Sledd's passenger, Audrey Lawson, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene. Sledd received serious injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital South. 

At 11:39 a.m. Thursday, an Elsinore woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that took place on northbound U.S. 67, south of Route H in St. Francois County.

According to the patrol, the wreck occurred when a northbound 2003 Ford Ranger driven by Adrianne N. Jackson, 25, of Elisnore, lost control and hit the bridge wall which caused it to travel off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Jackson, who was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Farmington where she was treated for serious injuries.

A Potosi man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday at Route P near Lucas Drive in Washington County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the wreck took place when an eastbound 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee driving by John E. Burke, 52, of De Soto traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck several mailboxes and trees.

An occupant in the vehicle, John T. McMillen, 53, of Potosi, was transported by Washington County Ambulance to Washington County Hospital in Potosi where he was treated for moderate injuries.

Both men were reportedly wearing seat belts at the time the accident occurred.

