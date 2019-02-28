A Farmington woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 67 south of New Perrine Road.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at about 2:45 p.m. Thursday, David E. Sledd, 26, of Farmington, was driving north in a 1998 Jeep Cherokee when he lost control on the icy roadway. His vehicle slid in front of a 2012 Kenworth tractor trailer driven by David Stevens, 53, of Illinois. The Jeep Cherokee was struck by the tractor trailer.
Sledd's passenger, Audrey Lawson, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene. Sledd received serious injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital South.
At 11:39 a.m. Thursday, an Elsinore woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that took place on northbound U.S. 67, south of Route H in St. Francois County.
According to the patrol, the wreck occurred when a northbound 2003 Ford Ranger driven by Adrianne N. Jackson, 25, of Elisnore, lost control and hit the bridge wall which caused it to travel off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
Jackson, who was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Farmington where she was treated for serious injuries.
A Potosi man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday at Route P near Lucas Drive in Washington County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the wreck took place when an eastbound 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee driving by John E. Burke, 52, of De Soto traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck several mailboxes and trees.
An occupant in the vehicle, John T. McMillen, 53, of Potosi, was transported by Washington County Ambulance to Washington County Hospital in Potosi where he was treated for moderate injuries.
Both men were reportedly wearing seat belts at the time the accident occurred.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.