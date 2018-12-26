A holiday crash in Washington County has claimed the life of a St. Louis woman.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Tomislav Nekic, 19, of Montgomery, Alabama, was traveling on private property just after midnight on Wednesday morning, when he attempted to make a left turn and lost control of the 2015 Kubota RTV. The vehicle slid and overturned, ejecting Nekic. His passenger, Molly McDermott, 19, of St. Louis, was pronounced dead on the scene by Valle Ambulance District at 12:52 a.m. Nekic had no reported injuries. Neither occupant was wearing a safety device.
Two individuals were seriously injured in a Christmas morning crash on Highway 21 in Washington County just south of Buford Road.
According to the patrol report, just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Kaylie Wells, 22, of Ironton, was traveling northbound on Highway 21 when she failed to negotiate a left curve and traveled partially of the right side of the road. She over-corrected to the left and traveled off the left side of the road, striking a ditch.
Both Wells and her passenger, Taylor Rodgers, 25, of Ironton, were transported to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis by Air Evac with serious injuries. Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
