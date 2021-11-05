Woman observes sad milestone; continues push for stiffer penalties for and restitution from drunk drivers

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“A lot of people find themselves in the position where the person who killed or injured their family, they don’t have insurance, they don’t have assets, they have nothing,” she said. “And yet, they somehow have enough to buy other things … In Bentley’s Law, it would be a part of victim services and will prevent people from having to go through an attorney to get restitution.”

In the meantime, she’s also caring for her grandkids, Mason and Bentley, as well as two granddaughters from another child. She said Bentley is now seeing a psychiatrist and not doing too well with it, although he has better days.

“He writes. He makes pictures. And since he can’t really spell words, he’ll make scribbly lines like he’s making a sentence, and the teacher will ask what it says,” Williams said. “And he says things like, ‘My mom and dad crashed. My mom and dad’s in heaven. I miss my mom and dad and baby.’”

Williams said Bentley had been asking questions.