Woman observes sad milestone; continues push for stiffer penalties for and restitution from drunk drivers

A sad milestone was observed Wednesday evening by a woman raising her late son’s grandchildren, after their parents and their infant brother were killed in an alleged drunk-driving accident last April. Her effort to get a law passed to hold drunk drivers more accountable is gaining traction, she said.
Cecilia Williams of Bonne Terre lost her future daughter-in-law Lacey K. Newton, her son Cordell S. Williams, and the couple's 4-month-old boy Cordell Williams II when their car was struck from behind on Highway 30 in Jefferson County last spring by a 26-year-old Fenton man. Both cars veered off the highway, hitting multiple trees, according to MSHP reports. Williams’ car caught fire.
David Thurby of Fenton was charged with three Class B felonies of DWI, resulting in death. If convicted, each sentence could carry anywhere from 3 to 15 years in prison. In addition to DWI, the prosecutor charged Thurby with three misdemeanors, including possession of marijuana and driving in a reckless manner.
Wednesday would have been Lacey’s 26th birthday. Williams was joined by first responders who addressed last spring’s wreck, as well as family members and friends, as they released 26 balloons into the air to remember the mother of Mason, 3, and Bentley, 5, at the crash site on Highway 30.
Williams said she has lost none of her drive to see Bentley’s Law through here in Missouri. In fact, she’d like to make the law national, and she’s already attracted attention from another state. With the help of a relative in Tennessee, a few legislators there have taken an interest in Bentley’s Law, she said.
“My cousin from Tennessee is amazing. When she found out about the (idea for the) law, she immediately sent a letter to her legislators and they are so on board with what I proposed, they're not going to change anything,” she said. “As I understand it, they are actually currently writing up the bill for Senate in January in Tennessee.”
In Missouri, Williams said State Rep. Mike Henderson, R-Desloge, has been a massive help to her efforts. Henderson confirmed, he is working with Williams and others on a bill he would like to present next year, making penalties for and restitution from drunk drivers even stiffer. They hope to meet Nov. 17 to review a draft.
“His words to me were, if you’re gonna do this, you’ve gotta be in it all the way,” Williams said. “He said, ‘Are you in it all the way? ‘Cause you’ll may have to go to Senate as early as January and tell them why this law is important.’ I said I meant to see it through, all the way.”
Williams said she thinks it’s wrong that negligent drivers involved in fatal accidents walk away without their sentences including something about making restitution to the victims’ families. She said if she had hired a lawyer to sue the man responsible for her family members’ deaths, the legal costs would probably have gobbled up any settlement or wage garnishment that might have been determined.
“A lot of people find themselves in the position where the person who killed or injured their family, they don’t have insurance, they don’t have assets, they have nothing,” she said. “And yet, they somehow have enough to buy other things … In Bentley’s Law, it would be a part of victim services and will prevent people from having to go through an attorney to get restitution.”
In the meantime, she’s also caring for her grandkids, Mason and Bentley, as well as two granddaughters from another child. She said Bentley is now seeing a psychiatrist and not doing too well with it, although he has better days.
“He writes. He makes pictures. And since he can’t really spell words, he’ll make scribbly lines like he’s making a sentence, and the teacher will ask what it says,” Williams said. “And he says things like, ‘My mom and dad crashed. My mom and dad’s in heaven. I miss my mom and dad and baby.’”
Williams said Bentley had been asking questions.
“We actually finally took them to the crash site,” she said. “We were invited to a community event and passed the crash site, and we finally took them because they need to know. That way they can, when they’re older, they’ll know where they can go and sit with their mom and dad and brother. We did take pictures of them at the cross. I think it kind of helped Bentley a little bit to understand.”
Williams said they haven’t given Bentley all the details. They’ve only explained that it “wasn’t his parents fault they were gone, a man was doing something he wasn’t supposed to be doing.”
“He does make pictures of that site and I think that’s a part of a good healing process with him,” she said of the September visit.
As for how Williams is doing, she said it’s not hard to stay busy with two active grandsons and two active granddaughters.
“I mean, I’m OK. I’m not OK, but I’m OK,” she said. “I have to be OK for them. It’s not an option here, I keep myself busy during the day and give everything I can. It gets difficult at times because I have to walk away and have my breakdown without them seeing.”
More information about the effort to get Bentley’s Law passed can be found at the Facebook group, Bentleyslaw, https://www.facebook.com/groups/570861290607136.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.