A Mineral Point woman was seriously injured in a one vehicle accident in Washington County early Wednesday evening, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The report states that Bailey Eckhoff, 22, of Mineral Point, was driving south on Highway 21 south of Mill Pond Road around 7 p.m. when the accident occurred. She was reportedly driving too fast for conditions on the wet roadway, causing the 2001 Hyundai Tiburon she was driving to travel off the left side of the road, striking a cable, fence and tree.

Eckhoff received serious injuries in the accident and was transported to St. Anthony’s Medical Center by Washington County Ambulance. The damage to the vehicle is listed as total.

