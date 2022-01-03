Woman shares COVID experience

Christmas and New Year’s Eve are now just a memory, but cases of COVID-19 are expected to rise in the coming weeks due to the holiday activity and get-togethers.

Julie Ross Powers was one of many who acquired a case during the holiday season, and posted about it Monday morning to her more than 2,600 Facebook friends “to keep the rumor mill on track with fact vs. fiction.”

Powers teaches Zumba at the Farmington Civic Center and is part of a nutritional supplement corporation that emphasizes fruits and vegetables. She’s also an advocate for indoor hydroponic gardens. She said she’s received two Moderna vaccines, but had yet to grab the booster.

“I strongly believe that being as healthy as I am and taking the precautions I have taken have allowed this to be a minor hiccup in life, but I also feel like if I had consistent healthy sleep patterns and if the last couple of weeks had not been filled with as much stress, maybe my symptoms would have been nearly invisible,” she said, regarding her cold-like symptoms. “Who really knows, right?”

Powers said a family member was staying with them and found out they had previously been exposed to someone else who tested for the virus. With a sore throat and a little fatigue, they got a test that came back positive. While they were quarantining at Powers’ residence, with everyone masked, Powers began to feel a bit punky as well.

“The same day that person's test result came back, Corey and I got tested at Dr. Roberts' office. Both tests were negative. We felt fine. We were told to get retested in a few days, however, because the viral load could be too low to register for the test. We stayed quarantined in our home and donned the fashionable black KN95 masks in our home,” she posted on Facebook.

She found a substitute instructor for her Monday and Tuesday Zumba class, since over the weekend she had a low-grade temperature and lacked her normal pep. “It really felt like I had a cold, nothing earth shattering,” she said. “If somebody hadn't already tested positive who was in my house, I wouldn't have thought, ‘Oh, this is probably COVID.’”

On Monday morning, her second test was positive for COVID-19. Her temperature is back to normal and she doesn’t feel tired although her sinuses are full and she still has a bit of a cough.

“I could absolutely teach my Zumba classes if I would not be putting anyone at risk, but I cannot and would never do that, so I will wait until it's safe for me to be in the fitness center again,” she posted. “…This virus can get into anyone at any time - so I want to make sure I am not the reason someone else gets sick and ends up in a hospital.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has determined that St. Francois County’s transmissibility risk is at its highest, in the red. As of January 3, 267 cases are active, according to its data dashboard, a reduction of 15% in the last seven days, although hospital admissions have increased 150%.

Anyone unsure of what to do when they, or someone they’ve been exposed to, has tested positive for the coronavirus, can consult the CDC for best practices on quarantining and isolating at cdc.gov

St. Francois County Health Center is offering free COVID-19 testing every Wednesday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. in their parking lot at 1025 W. Main St., Park Hills. No appointment is required, and results are returned by phone call or text. If the result is positive for the coronavirus, the result will be delivered by phone call. Next Gen Diagnostics is handling the testing.

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is still offering free at-home test kits for COVID-19 that can be shipped straight to one’s door. To order a kit using Missouri's promo code, visit Health.Mo.Gov/communitytest. The kit should arrive two days after the order is placed and remains viable for six months.

If anyone is asked to pay a fee and they live in Missouri, according to MDHSS’s FAQ, something went wrong with the ordering process, likely the Missouri-specific promo code “MOPROMO” wasn’t used in the appropriate field to reduce the cost to zero.

Anyone unable to complete the online form can contact the Picture Genetics Support Hotline at 626-434-3596.

Instructions for collecting a viable sample are included. After self-collection, the kit is returned to a laboratory free of charge via FedEx. An email address must be provided to receive the test results. Once the sample has been collected, it must be packaged in the prepaid FedEx shipping envelope (according to directions) and returned to a FedEx collection site within 24 hours (not after last pick-up or on weekends).

Detailed instructions can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X7iMymqodi8, and to check on nearest dropbox and pickup times: https://www.fedex.com/en-us/shipping/dropbox.html .

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

