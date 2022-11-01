Women’s Connection to feature 'A Visit with Corrie'

The November Women’s Connection Brunch will be held from 9:15 to 11 a.m. Nov. 8, in the Fellowship Hall of Farmington Presbyterian Church.

Dramatist/story teller, conference speaker, and teacher, Gayle Haas, a graduate of Western Illinois University with a Bachelor of Arts in Home Economics and Consumer Education, will portray “Corrie Ten Boom,” a Dutch Christian Holocaust survivor who worked with the underground and helped many Jews escape during World War II. She will share some of Corrie’s experiences growing up in Holland resulting in a powerful message of love and forgiveness.

Haas, a wife, mother, grandmother and prayer warrior, embraces Biblical values of life and family. Active in more than 45 years of church ministry, she and her husband, Dan, founded A Future and A Hope Foundation that focuses on prayer for urban communities addressing issues of violence, poverty, education and discipleship training.

Call 573-747-3854 or 573-518-4647 by Nov. 4 to make required reservations or cancellations for the $10 brunch catered by Coljac Artisan Cafe.