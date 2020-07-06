Women’s Connection to meet July 14

Women’s Connection will meet July 14, 9:15 -11 a.m. in the upper level room of Farmington Presbyterian Church on Columbia and Casey Streets. A guide will be available to show visitors the way.
The special feature will be songs and music by Mark Phillips, associate pastor of children’s ministries at First Baptist Church in Farmington, and his son, Griffin.
Phillips joined the staff of First Baptist Church in October 2019. He received his bachelor's degree in education from Central Methodist University and a specialist’s degree in education administration from Southeast Missouri State University.
Mark has spent 25 years in elementary and middle school education, and has worked for many years in all aspects of the church setting, having grown up a preacher’s kid.
Now retired from public education and working at the church, he and his wife, Diana, have one son, Griffin. In his spare time he enjoys singing and music, traveling, spending time with his family and following his son to all his music and sports activities.
Guest speaker will be Ruth Catlett of Springfield, Illinois, where she was born, graduated from high school, married and had a family before moving to San Diego, California, in 1960. After 44 years, she sold her retirement home and moved back to Illinois.
In her presentation “From Fear to Freedom,” Ruth shares a journey of insecurity and fear from a troubled marriage. She talks of how God rescued her and made her, who through an unexpected gift, showed her His unfailing love.
Her family history dates back to 1820 where her family raised and bred Morgan horses for 100 years in rural Rochester, Illinois.
She said God used a Morgan horse to show her the unconditional love he had for her as she rode the wild ride from fear to freedom.
She said she has just finished her memoir on her life with Jesus and it’s ready to be published. She lives in Springfield with her miniature Australian Shepherd, Anna, and her horse, Reno, who is stabled just 10 minutes away. She still rides occasionally and teaches Anna tricks.
To make reservations or cancellations for the $10 brunch, call Barb at 573-746-3854 or Mary at 573-358-1274.
