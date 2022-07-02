Women's Connection brunch to celebrate 'Christmas in July'

The June’s Women Connection Brunch will be held from 9:15-11 a.m., July 12, in the fellowship hall of the Farmington Presbyterian Church, located at the junction of Columbia and Cayce Streets.

Cost for the brunch is $10. Reservations and/or cancellations are required by July 8. Call 573-747-3854 or 573-358-1274.

The program, “Christmas in July,” will be presented by Tiffany Rothlisberger of Oasis Christian Bookstore, along with guest speaker Elaine Vatalaro.

Rothlisberger shares that after a year of personal strife and feeling at her lowest, she put her faith in God and purchased the Oasis Christian Bookstore in November 2013. Then in 2016, she moved the store from its original location on Columbia Street where it was first opened in 2013 by Jane Cook, to its current location at 3 North Henry Street in one of Farmington’s most historically captivating sites.

According to Rothlisberger, her favorite part about the ministry is building personal relationships with her customers who are a blessing to she and her kids. Some of her customers tell her they pray for her ministry daily.

One if the highlights of the ministry is assisting customers — anywhere between the ages of 5 and 85 — purchase their very first Bible. Her prayer is that her store will always promote an atmosphere where the Holy Spirit is felt and where customers of all walks of life are welcome.

The Oasis’s merchandise includes products to help Christians grow in their walk with the Lord including bibles, devotionals, studies, books as well as unique and personal gifts that uplift and inspire plus apparel that will help believers shine the light!

Guest speaker Elaine Vatalaro and her husband call Bella Vista, Arkansas, home. Vatalaro is bringing a little more Christmas in her talk, “His Indescribable Gift,” in which she will share what Christmas was like in a big Italian family.

