Women's Connection brunch to feature Dement

She and her husband, Naman, are very active in Farmington Free Will Baptist Church where he is the worship pastor. Together, the couple has a passion for seeing people discover their strengths and gifts, as well as helping them grow to serve in areas where they are gifted.

Dement recalls that as a high school sophomore, she was given the opportunity to attend the Missouri Fine Arts Academy at Missouri State University for three weeks. While there, she concentrated in all areas of the fine arts — something she considers a defining moment in her life.

“There is something special and unique about bringing all the arts together for someone to experience, learn and create,” she said. “Until now, there has never been a facility or program in our area that has the ability to encompass all the arts for all ages.”

She added that she is “honored to be a part of this amazing team” and invites women to come to the luncheon to learn the importance of finding their passion, along with how the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy affects them and their community.

