Women's Connection brunch to feature Dement

The Women’s Connection Brunch will be held from 9:15-11 a.m. Tuesday in the fellowship hall of the Farmington Presbyterian Church on Columbia and Cayce Streets.
This month’s special feature is Amanda Dement, music director of the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy, who has had many musical experiences throughout her life that range from family and church to school activities. She has also received numerous awards.
Connie Harris of Ward, Arkansas, an author, mother and motivational speaker, will speak on the topic, “Seasons of Life,” in which she will address the many seasons and storms through which God takes us.
Reservations are required for the $10 brunch and program, as is a notice of cancellation from anyone who made a reservation, but now can’t attend. To make or cancel a reservation, call Barb at 573-747-3854 or Mary at 573-358-1274.
Originally from Fredericktown, Dement attended Evangel University where she studied vocal and instrumental music. She accepted the challenge of rebuilding the 6-12th grade band and choir program in Gainesville, which nearly tripled in size under her leadership. She has been a builder of programs ever since.
In 2009, Dement taught music and assisted in the beginning band program at Fredericktown Intermediate school. She also directed honors choirs and musicals and ran a private studio in her home. Most recently, Dement served seven years as assistant director of bands in the North County School District.
She and her husband, Naman, are very active in Farmington Free Will Baptist Church where he is the worship pastor. Together, the couple has a passion for seeing people discover their strengths and gifts, as well as helping them grow to serve in areas where they are gifted.
Dement recalls that as a high school sophomore, she was given the opportunity to attend the Missouri Fine Arts Academy at Missouri State University for three weeks. While there, she concentrated in all areas of the fine arts — something she considers a defining moment in her life.
“There is something special and unique about bringing all the arts together for someone to experience, learn and create,” she said. “Until now, there has never been a facility or program in our area that has the ability to encompass all the arts for all ages.”
She added that she is “honored to be a part of this amazing team” and invites women to come to the luncheon to learn the importance of finding their passion, along with how the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy affects them and their community.