Women's connection invites author to speak

Author, inspirational speaker and teacher Viki Scherer from Decatur, Illinois, will be the special feature at the April 13 Women’s Connection Brunch in the Upper Room of the Farmington Presbyterian Church on the corner of Columbia and Casey streets from 9:15 - 11 a. m.
Sherer is said to have a great love for Israel and will give a PowerPoint presentation on the Holy Land. She has made five trips to Israel, the last in 2019 when she was actually the host. Next March 20-31, will host a 12-day tour that will include an archaeological dig in the Valley of Elah where David fought Goliath. Brochures about next year's trip will be available.
A 1976 graduate of Eastern Illinois University with a double major in journalism and speech communications, Scherer has also worked as a newspaper reporter, substitute teacher, and is currently an administrative assistant at Harvest Christian Center in Decatur.
She will speak on the topic, “You Can Plan For The Future, But You Can’t Predict It,” when she shares her journey of faith and her husband Doug’s battle with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
The Scherers actually had a national spotlight when, in 2009, they were selected by the ALS Association, St Louis Regional Chapter, as a family best exemplifying the spirit of ALS across America for the state of Illinois. Scherer was also named a National Caregiver by the ALS Association in 2009. Her book, “Where There is Faith, He Is with You”, was published in 2011 and made into an audiobook in 2012.
Now a widow, Scherer has a married son who owns his own musical production company and he and his wife’s two little girls keep their grandma very busy. Her daughter, Sarah, was a missionary in Mozambique for several years and now she and her husband, Joel, a helicopter pilot with Mercy Air in South Africa, are doing missionary work there.
Reservations or cancellations for the $10 Brunch are now required by calling 573-747-3854 or 573-358-1274.