Women's shelter selling pretzels for Valentine's Day

Anyone who’s turning themselves into a pretzel, trying to figure out what to do for Valentine’s Day, should probably think about participating in a heartwarming holiday fundraiser being conducted by Southeast Missouri Family Violence Council.

The local domestic violence shelter for women and children is offering six hand-dipped, chocolate-covered pretzel rods for $5 — and they deliver. Executive Director Stephanie Bennett said orders will be taken over the phone, 573-358-3913, until Feb. 12, when they’ll be delivered to anyone in the shelter’s five-county service region.

“We’ve taken a hit since we’ve had to cancel three trivia nights in the last year,” Bennett said. “While grant funding covers personnel, we rely on these fundraisers to help us cover incidentals that some in our care need to get by.

"We might have to buy replacement glasses, or cover a driver’s license renewal, or new tires so someone can get to work. They add up.”

In addition to the Valentine’s Day pretzel sales, the shelter offers a Purple Pledge program that lets money be automatically deducted from enrolling donors’ bank accounts each month, to add a continuous stream of support without having to remember, write out the check, find the stamp, etc.