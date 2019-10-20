During the fourth annual National Lewis & Clark Conservation Awards ceremony on Oct. 3, the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation (MCHF) recognized individuals and organizations leading the charge for the appreciation and conservation of natural resources in Missouri and beyond.
Honorees included retired Major League Baseball first baseman Adam LaRoche, former Missouri Department of Conservation Commissioner Howard Wood, retired Bass Pro Shops’ Conservation Director Martin MacDonald, and regional farm and ranch supply store Orscheln Farm & Home.
Wood of Bonne Terre, was hand selected by Governor Mike Parson to receive the Governor’s State of Missouri Conservation Award. This award goes to an individual who reflects the spirit of conservation, shows outstanding leadership and has positively contributed to conservation principles and programs in Missouri. Wood, co-founder of Cequel III, an investment and management firm he co-founded in 2001, and past president of the Conservation Federation of Missouri, has spent his life supporting conservation and protecting the outdoors in Missouri. His commitment to conservation is reflected through his business practices, public service, philanthropy and advocacy.
In 1993, Wood helped co-found Charter Communications, which became the 4th largest cable television operation in the United States.
In 1992, he received the distinguished business alumni award from the Washington University School of Business. In 2000, he received the Dean’s Medal from the Washington University School of Business. He serves as an emeritus trustee on the Washington University Board of Trustees.
You have free articles remaining.
He helped establish operation game thief, a cooperative project of the Conservation Federation of Missouri and the Missouri Department of Conservation for reporting wildlife violations. He has been a tireless advocate for youth hunting seasons.
He owns a cattle farm and several thousand acres of timberland subject to a conservation easement in a cooperative effort to protect the current river watershed.
He is an ardent quail and wild turkey hunter and dog trainer. The Howard and Joyce Wood Education and Visitor Center at the Columbia Bottom Conservation Area is named to honor him and his former wife.
“Conservation is not just the job of a few individuals,” said Wood. “It is a job for every person who cares about the quality of life we lead. Missouri is fortunate to have a great number of these people and as a result, has what is the premier conservation culture in the U.S.”
This celebration was made possible by the generosity of the following supporters: Orscheln Farm & Home, Bee Creek Outdoor Adventures, Edward Jones, Wilkerson & Reynolds Wealth Management, Bass Pro Shops, Wrangler (Kontoor Brands), Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies, Sutong Tire Resources, Giofre Apiaries, Meramec Bison Farm, David Reynolds, Carl Oughton, Hackman’s Produce, Doolittle Trailer Manufacturing, Pinckney Bend Distillery, Piney River Brewing Company and St. James Winery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.