{{featured_button_text}}
Howard Wood

Howard Wood receives an award from Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe.

 Submitted

During the fourth annual National Lewis & Clark Conservation Awards ceremony on Oct. 3, the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation (MCHF) recognized individuals and organizations leading the charge for the appreciation and conservation of natural resources in Missouri and beyond. 

Honorees included retired Major League Baseball first baseman Adam LaRoche, former Missouri Department of Conservation Commissioner Howard Wood, retired Bass Pro Shops’ Conservation Director Martin MacDonald, and regional farm and ranch supply store Orscheln Farm & Home.

Wood of Bonne Terre, was hand selected by Governor Mike Parson to receive the Governor’s State of Missouri Conservation Award. This award goes to an individual who reflects the spirit of conservation, shows outstanding leadership and has positively contributed to conservation principles and programs in Missouri. Wood, co-founder of Cequel III, an investment and management firm he co-founded in 2001, and past president of the Conservation Federation of Missouri, has spent his life supporting conservation and protecting the outdoors in Missouri. His commitment to conservation is reflected through his business practices, public service, philanthropy and advocacy.

In 1993, Wood helped co-found Charter Communications, which became the 4th largest cable television operation in the United States.

In 1992, he received the distinguished business alumni award from the Washington University School of Business. In 2000, he received the Dean’s Medal from the Washington University School of Business. He serves as an emeritus trustee on the Washington University Board of Trustees.

He helped establish operation game thief, a cooperative project of the Conservation Federation of Missouri and the Missouri Department of Conservation for reporting wildlife violations. He has been a tireless advocate for youth hunting seasons.

He owns a cattle farm and several thousand acres of timberland subject to a conservation easement in a cooperative effort to protect the current river watershed.

He is an ardent quail and wild turkey hunter and dog trainer. The Howard and Joyce Wood Education and Visitor Center at the Columbia Bottom Conservation Area is named to honor him and his former wife.

“Conservation is not just the job of a few individuals,” said Wood. “It is a job for every person who cares about the quality of life we lead. Missouri is fortunate to have a great number of these people and as a result, has what is the premier conservation culture in the U.S.”

This celebration was made possible by the generosity of the following supporters: Orscheln Farm & Home, Bee Creek Outdoor Adventures, Edward Jones, Wilkerson & Reynolds Wealth Management, Bass Pro Shops, Wrangler (Kontoor Brands), Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies, Sutong Tire Resources, Giofre Apiaries, Meramec Bison Farm, David Reynolds, Carl Oughton, Hackman’s Produce, Doolittle Trailer Manufacturing, Pinckney Bend Distillery, Piney River Brewing Company and St. James Winery.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments