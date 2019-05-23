City Administrator Greg Beavers announced at Monday evening’s Farmington City Council meeting that municipal workers began construction earlier in the day on a public courtyard, or plaza, that will see a block of Jefferson Street — from Columbia to Harrison Street — permanently closed to traffic.
In an interview with the Farmington Press last week, Mayor Larry Forsythe explained that the concept for the courtyard had been developed by Farmington architect Anthony Miano whose office is in a building located at the intersection of Columbia and Jefferson streets, catty-corner from the St. Francois County Courthouse.
According to Forsythe, Beavers spoke with him about the proposed project soon after becoming mayor and he quickly jumped on board believing the courtyard could become an effective way to draw people, as well as other businesses, to the downtown area.
“About five years ago, 12 West came to us and wanted to block the sidewalk off and put tables out there,” Forsythe said. “So, I said, ‘OK, let’s have Tony Miano draw it up because he’s familiar with the project.’ So, they did.”
Apparently, the mayor ruffled a few feathers when he made an off-the-cuff comment in the interview musing about the possibility that a long-time downtown clothing business at the corner of Jefferson and Columbia Street might someday transition into a restaurant. This resulted in Forsythe issuing an apology to the business during his portion of the city council meeting.
Holding up a copy of last week’s issue of the Farmington Press, he said, “What happened the other day was a misfortunate accident. If you get the paper, there’s a little article about the ‘downtown draw’ on the Jefferson plaza.
“I just say what I say and then I don’t worry about the consequences. My wife says I have no filter. I do not have a filter — I was brought up that way. That’s the way I was brought up, to speak your mind. Whatever is on your mind, say it, because if you don’t say it people will wonder what is on your mind. You never have to worry about what’s on my mind.
“[Farmington Press Editor] Kevin Jenkins and I were walking up the street. We were just sort of chatting and here’s what I said (reading from the article): “Maybe at some point Ophelia will become a restaurant, but they do good with the clothing business.”
Speaking directly to the councilmen and audience present, Forsythe addressed the comment he had made in the article.
“The lady who owns Ophelia took a negative approach and thought that I was trying to get them to close down,” he said. “That is not the case. We were just having a conversation — walking up the street looking at the plaza — on whatever it was going to do in the future.
“I apologize to the lady that owns Ophelia’s, the daughter and the grandmother. I did not mean anything by this at all and I want to make a public apology right now. I do not want them to move. I do not want their business to go bad. I want them to stay and sell clothing — whatever they sell, I’ve never been in the business — but I hope they prosper very well. I hope that Farmington gets behind them and helps them do that.”
Next, Forsythe addressed the deployment of City Administrator Beaver’s son to Afghanistan.
“If you work for the city, or you are a councilman for the city, or you are a politician for the city, you notice that we become a family,” he said. “We become a very close family and when one of our family members does something, we kind of feel about that. I want to first congratulate 1st Lt. Grant Beavers on his job in the Army that he is doing very well.
"Greg went Friday and [Grant] is being deployed to ... Afghanistan. He is in the United States Army Reserves and I hope that you keep up with us and let us know how he’s doing. We wish him all the best and are very proud of him. He’s a part of our family, just remember that.”
Forsythe also addressed his wife’s participation in the upcoming Servpro Farmington Country Days Parade taking place at 10 a.m. June 1.
“Country Days is coming up and I usually ride in the car and throw candy — but God bless her — you know, my wife didn’t sign up for this, I did,” he said. “I love her to death, but she’s not the mayor. She tells me, ‘I’m not the mayor, I’m just your wife and I’m not the mayor’s wife, I’m just your wife.’
“So, she will not be riding in the car with me no more. She said, ‘I’m done. I don’t want no part of it’ and I said, ‘I don’t blame you a bit. If that’s what you want, fine.’ So, I will be riding in the car with [Farmington Police Chief] Rick Baker, if that’s OK. I’ll be riding shotgun for the chief. He’ll wave out the left, I’ll wave out the right.”
In an earlier portion of the meeting, Forsythe called on Ward III Councilman Wayne Linnenbringer to give the public safety report in lieu of its chairman, Ward II Councilman Dennis Robinson, who was present at the council meeting but absent from the committee meeting held last week. The other committees had not met since the previous council meeting and therefore had no reports.
