Workers find ways to stay cool

Any southeast Missourian can tell you, the dog days of August isn’t for sissies. With millions of Americans under heat advisories and concrete-encased cities like St. Louis laboring under excessive heat warnings, people used to the chaotic nature of Missouri weather are doing everything they can to stay cool enough.
Farmington Water Park on Wednesday afternoon — which was 94 degrees with a feel of 107 at 3:45 p.m. — was doing brisk business as parents and guardians sat on the edges of the water playgrounds, kids in tubes bumping along the lazy river or shooting down the water slide.
A few of the lifeguards, who work shifts anywhere from four to almost 10 hours in the sun, took a break and shared their favorite tactics for dealing with the heat.
“We deal with the heat by complaining about it,” joked Sydney Wynn, “and we drink a lot of water.”
“And we sit in here, and complain about having to go back out in it,” chuckled Alyssa Stacy.
Joey Barlow chimed in, “I take laps in the lazy river.”
Sydney Zaricor said, in sustained heat, taking longer minutes in the indoor breakroom helps reset their temperatures before they climb back onto their lifeguard perches. “There’s a lifeguard chair that’s sometimes in the shade, depending where the sun is,” she said. “Otherwise, we’re pretty much out in it all day.”
John Johnson, the owner of Rosener Roofing which has seen hot summers since 1967, said, like other construction-based businesses, they try to start at daylight.
“It gets a little tricky if a town, say like in Desloge, has a noise ordinance that requires us to wait until 7 a.m.,” he said. “But people in the neighborhoods are pretty understanding and workable, they’ll usually let us try to beat the heat.”
In addition to lots of water and lots of breaks, he said, they might cut off work around noon or 1 p.m.
“Typically, a day like today, the temperatures can get up to 180 or 190 degrees up there,” he said Wednesday. “We try not to do the higher-pitched, steep roofs, because the shingles get soft and they’ll scar, a shoe will leave a mark on them. When we can, if there’s a northward facing slope, we save that for the last part of the day, it’s not nearly as hot.”
Steve Anderson is an auto mechanic in St. Louis by day, and also owns Cherokee Landing canoe outfitter in Bonne Terre. He said he hadn’t heard about the excessive heat warning for St. Louis, but he knows how the mercury can climb, working on engines in an area chiefly made of metal, concrete, glass and asphalt.
“I feel the heat right now, my mechanic shop is way hotter than the campground. Maybe it makes it easier to suffer the heat at the campground,” he said. “When we’re running people to canoes, most go out during the cooler part of the day. Our last run is 1 o’clock.”
Anderson said still, when it was time to buy a new bus, he made sure it had plenty of AC.
“I think the AC does as much for the passengers as it does for us,” he said. “But we’re in the business of cooling people down. They can get out on the water, jump in, cool off, paddle a bit more, and jump back in.”
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources recently shared information on excessive heat and tips for dealing with it, especially so as to prevent heat strokes.
Each National Weather Service Forecast Office issues heat-related alerts as conditions warrant:
- Excessive Heat Outlook is issued when the potential exists for an excessive heat event in the next three to seven days.
- Excessive Heat Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for an excessive heat event in the next 24 to 72 hours. A watch is used when the risk of a heat wave has increased but its timing and occurrence is still unclear. A watch provides enough lead time for people to prepare.
- Excessive Heat Warning/Advisory is issued when an excessive heat event is expected in the next 36 hours. This means dangerously high heat is occurring, is imminent, or has a very high probability of occurring. The warning is used for conditions posing a threat to life. An advisory is for less serious conditions that cause significant discomfort or inconvenience and, if caution is not taken, could lead to a threat to life.
To prevent heat-related illness, Missouri DNR, which runs Missouri State Parks, says it’s important to think about:
- Listening to local weather forecasts to stay aware of higher temperatures.
- Weather-stripping doors and windows to keep cool air in.
- Covering windows that receive morning or afternoon sunshine with drapes, shades or awnings.
- Drinking plenty of water, even if you don’t feel thirsty (check with your doctor if you’re normally supposed to limit your fluids).
- Staying in the air-conditioning as much as possible. If your home is not air-conditioned, go to a public library, heat-relief shelter, or other cool location.
- Pacing yourself in outside activities and rescheduling if needed.
- Wearing lightweight and light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.
- Decreasing exercise.
- Closely watching out for those who are at high risk of heat-related illness, including young children, older adults, and individuals with physical or mental illnesses.
- Making sure you never leave anyone or any pet in a parked vehicle.
The good news is the weather will be a little cooler this weekend.
