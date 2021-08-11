Workers find ways to stay cool

John Johnson, the owner of Rosener Roofing which has seen hot summers since 1967, said, like other construction-based businesses, they try to start at daylight.

“It gets a little tricky if a town, say like in Desloge, has a noise ordinance that requires us to wait until 7 a.m.,” he said. “But people in the neighborhoods are pretty understanding and workable, they’ll usually let us try to beat the heat.”

In addition to lots of water and lots of breaks, he said, they might cut off work around noon or 1 p.m.

“Typically, a day like today, the temperatures can get up to 180 or 190 degrees up there,” he said Wednesday. “We try not to do the higher-pitched, steep roofs, because the shingles get soft and they’ll scar, a shoe will leave a mark on them. When we can, if there’s a northward facing slope, we save that for the last part of the day, it’s not nearly as hot.”

Steve Anderson is an auto mechanic in St. Louis by day, and also owns Cherokee Landing canoe outfitter in Bonne Terre. He said he hadn’t heard about the excessive heat warning for St. Louis, but he knows how the mercury can climb, working on engines in an area chiefly made of metal, concrete, glass and asphalt.