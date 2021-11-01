Workplace safety, topic at chamber luncheon

Hovis said, with ALICE, the first thing is to alert the rest of the employees or building and to inform the police.

"Rescue is not going to happen until the police are informed," Hovis said. "Nothing is going to happen until we know there is something happening."

Hovis said the training teaches you what options you have if the situation occurs. He said doing nothing is not good.

"You have to do something, whether it is call and inform, give us a description, you have to do something," Hovis said. "If a shooter walks in the door, if you have an intercom system or a way of communicating, get that to the people in the rest of the building.

"Lock down, if someone came in here now and they came in through a door and we heard shots, we are going to try and get into a room where we can secure it, lock it down. We don’t teach counter(-offensive actions) unless it is the last ditch effort, but you do have to do something."

Hovis said people frequently go into fight, flight or freeze response. When the training team approaches a facility, he said, it is hands-on training and puts the employees in the scenarios.