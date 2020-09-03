World War II veteran receives Quilt of Valor

Last year, St. Vincent De Paul food pantry hosted a celebration of Gouin’s 95th birthday, inviting people from the other two places where she volunteered, St. Joe Manor and the nutrition center.

But perhaps none of her awards or experiences is as warm and cozy as this star-spangled, red, white and blue quilt featuring flag and constitution motifs, gold stars stitched into the background.

Each textile work of art is made of three layers of symbols, according to the non-profit foundation:

The quilt top is said to represent the diversity of people through the many shapes, colors and textures of fabric.

The batting, the center of the quilt, represents warmth and hope that the cover brings comfort, peace and healing to its recipient.

The quilt’s backing, supportive of the other two layers, represents the recipient’s strength and support of family, community and nation.