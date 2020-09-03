World War II veteran receives Quilt of Valor

She speaks softly but clearly, her gait a little slower these day, but Dorothy Gouin, 96, still walks with purpose across the Bonne Terre Senior Nutrition Center dining room, ready to oblige a request to see the intricate needlework of her latest honor, a beautiful, patriotic quilt given to her this spring by Quilts of Valor Foundation of St. Louis.
The national organization was founded in 2003 by Blue Star mother Catherine Roberts. Its stated mission is to “cover all combat service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.” Since 2003, Quilts of Valor has bestowed more than 250,000 quilts to veterans of military action, conflicts and wars including World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Beirut and Afghanistan.
“Isn’t it pretty?” Gouin said, taking a break from her nutrition center duties to show off the foundation’s handiwork. “I wasn’t expecting this. It was so nice of them.”
It’s not the first honor bestowed on the World War II veteran. She was one of five area veterans invited to travel with the Missouri Police Corps in 2004 to visit the D-Day Memorial in New Orleans.
Missouri’s then-Lt. Governor Peter Kinder recognized Gouin in 2012 for her volunteer work with the nutrition center, which she started doing when she moved back to Bonne Terre from Massachusetts in 1997. She was one of 34 people across Missouri to receive the Lieutenant Governor’s Senior Service Awards.
Last year, St. Vincent De Paul food pantry hosted a celebration of Gouin’s 95th birthday, inviting people from the other two places where she volunteered, St. Joe Manor and the nutrition center.
But perhaps none of her awards or experiences is as warm and cozy as this star-spangled, red, white and blue quilt featuring flag and constitution motifs, gold stars stitched into the background.
Each textile work of art is made of three layers of symbols, according to the non-profit foundation:
The quilt top is said to represent the diversity of people through the many shapes, colors and textures of fabric.
The batting, the center of the quilt, represents warmth and hope that the cover brings comfort, peace and healing to its recipient.
The quilt’s backing, supportive of the other two layers, represents the recipient’s strength and support of family, community and nation.
Known for her work ethic and organizational skills during her voluntarism for the senior center, Gouin has credited her ability to stay on top of all the nutrition center’s route sheets — and she keeps a record of the people who come in to eat as a check and balance — on her four years in the World War II Women’s Army Auxiliary Corp (WAAC). She had signed up when she was 20 years old.
WAAC was the first group that allowed women to serve in the Army outside of a nurse position. During World War II, about 150,000 women served in it.
“I was working in an office, just like I’m doing here,” she said. “I had to keep track of jeeps and trucks and their license numbers. Basically, I was doing similar logistics that I do here.”
And as one of the premier volunteers of Bonne Terre, she’s finding some helpful volunteers are returning the favor lately. Gouin no longer drives, but she has a steady fleet of friends and family ready to take her marketing or banking when the need arises, and she doesn’t miss a day of volunteering at the nutrition center.
“I’m blessed to have so many looking after me,” she said. “God is there with me all the time and helping me out.”
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
