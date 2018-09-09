Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Wreck closes northbound 67 south of DD
St. Francois County 911 is advising motorists that northbound U.S. 67, south of Highway DD, is closed until further notice due to an accident.

According to Wolf Creek Fire Chief Bart Mabry, the wreck involved a military vehicle and that the occupants were able to escape. Any possible injuries are unknown at this time.

SFC 911 asks that motorists avoid the area.

This is a developing story. The Daily Journal will provide additional information as it becomes available.

