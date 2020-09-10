Writer shares Farmington stories

The Neighbor

Douglas is often asked when she started writing and how she comes up with the creative ideas for her many stories and columns. She explained her unique ability with a story from her childhood.

"When we lived on Liberty — from the time I was born, up until I was about four or five — one of the families across the street was Mr. and Mrs. Howell," she said. "They were, as I would have said then, an older couple. They were probably in their 40s, you know. She really, really liked me. So, she would come over and visit, and my mom would go over and visit her and take me along. This was when I was just a child — I took my first steps in Mrs. Howell’s home. I guess when I was around three, she was taking me over to her house and we would sit out on her front porch swing and we would tell stories.