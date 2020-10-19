Writing contest winner shares story of father

I have often wondered what went through his mind in those first terrible days after grandpa passed suddenly and unexpectedly from a heart attack. The man he called Pop was the cornerstone of his life. I know my Dad worshipped his memory. He once told me there had never been a better man than his Pop. I never met my grandfather and yet, through my father’s memories I came to know him well and love him. I was impressed, as a boy, by dad's devotion to his father’s legacy and how undying the respect he held for him was. My dad was not easily impressed, and it drove home how special my grandfather had been.

Dad worked in a lumber yard for a few years until he was old enough to apply for the railroad. He and mom married, and dad bought his first home, building a home for his mother next door. I came along in 1961 and our family was complete.

My father had a lifelong love of mechanical and auto body repair work and had opened a small shop both as a hobby and to supplement his income. By this time, he was working in the mining industry, a job that, while paying well, was far more dangerous than my mother and grandmother would have liked. Dad worked night shift in the mine and ran his repair shop during the day. He was a rare business owner in that he never advertised, depending solely on word of mouth to attract customers. It was a rare day when any bay was open.