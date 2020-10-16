Writing contest winners announced, workshop planned for Saturday

Whether you’re a novice or experienced writer, you won’t want to miss Mineral Area Council on the Arts’ Creative Writing Workshop. You'll also get a chance to meet some of the area's most promising writers.

This free event is set for Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Farmington Public Library. Refreshments will be provided by ColJac Artisan Café.

Karen Sargent will present the writing workshop. She is an experienced author who has had several pieces of work published, and she presents at various writers’ workshops.

Immediately after the workshop, winners from MACOA’s Creative Writing Contest will be introduced and presented with a cash prize. Each winner will have their entry read aloud.

Victors were officially announced Wednesday. High school winners include Lily Boyd of Ste. Genevieve High School, essay winner; Faith Jarvis of Arcadia Valley High School, poetry; and Arie Taylor of Ste. Genevieve High School, short story. Adult winners include Donnie Marler of Desloge for essay, Mikayla Watkins of Park Hills for poetry and Daniel Weiss of Farmington in the short story contest.

One overall winner will not be revealed until after the other winners have been introduced.