Head on collision
A head-on collision occurred just Tuesday night south of Cash Lane on southbound U.S. 67.

 Provided by Jolynn Gourley Byington

Two local residents were seriously injured in a head-on collision on U.S. 67 in northern St. Francois County Tuesday night and flown from the scene, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The report states that Debhra Jones, 57, of Park Hills, was travelling northbound in the southbound lanes of 67 just south of Cash Lane at 9:36 p.m. when the accident occurred.

The 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo driven by Jones reportedly struck a 2005 Chrysler 200 driven by Ryan Love, 31, of Farmington, who was travelling southbound. Both received serious injuries in the collision.

Jones was transported from the scene by Air Evac to Barnes Jewish Hospital, while Love was transported by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital St. Louis. The damage to both vehicles is listed as total.

