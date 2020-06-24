WW2 letters digital collection completed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Volunteers and staff of the State Historical Society have been working steadily over the past several years to complete the digital collection of World War II letters.

In 2016, SHSMO began an ambitious project to provide online access to a large manuscript collection of World War II letters written by over 3,000 enlisted men and women from nearly all 50 states. In addition, letters from family members add perspective on life on the homefront.

The collection is a result of an effort begun in September 1945 by Kansas City radio broadcaster Ted Malone, the host of the nationally-syndicated ABC show "Between the Bookends." Malone asked listeners to send in wartime correspondence to be considered for a book of war letters edited by University of Missouri professor W. Francis English. People from all over the U.S. were soon contributing letters written by their loved ones who had served in the war.

Although the book was never finished, the stories can now be shared online 75 years later after the war’s end. The public can access the letters for free online at digital.shsmo.org.