The year was 1969.
Richard Milhous Nixon became the 37th president.
James Earl Ray pleaded guilty to the murder of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Memphis, Tennessee, and was sentenced to 99 years in prison.
Mickey Mantle retired from baseball.
The Brady Bunch premiered on ABC.
The last issue of The Saturday Evening Post was published after 100 years.
The New York Mets won the World Series, the New York Jets won the Super Bowl and the Boston Celtics were the NBA champions.
Mario Puzo’s novel "The Godfather" hit bookstore shelves.
A gallon of gasoline was 35 cents. Bread was only 23 cents a loaf, and a gallon of milk was $1.10. A postage stamp was a mere 6 cents. The price of a daily newspaper was around 10 cents.
Popular TV shows included "Bonanza," "Gunsmoke," "Here’s Lucy," "Mayberry R.F.D.," "The Red Skelton Hour" and Walt Disney’s "Wonderful World of Color." "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" was a hit at the movie theater.
Michael Jackson and his siblings made their first show appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show as The Jackson 5. Hit songs were “Suspicious Minds” by Elvis Presley, The Beatles’ “Come Together,” “Someday We’ll Be Together” by Diana Ross & The Supremes and Marvin Gaye’s “I Heard It Through the Grapevine.”
And Neil Armstrong captured the most headlines of the year when he became the first man to walk on the moon.
The date was July 16, 1969, when astronauts Michael Collins, Buzz Aldrin and Armstrong launched Apollo 11 from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center on a historic journey to the moon. About a million spectators viewed the launch from nearby highways and beaches. The launch was televised in 33 countries and an estimated 25 million viewers in the U.S. alone watched. President Nixon viewed the launch from his office at the White House.
It was four days later when Commander Armstrong became the first man to step foot on the lunar surface. His first words on the moon have become monumental: “One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.” He was followed closely behind by lunar module pilot, Aldrin, while Collins orbited the moon.
The two spent about two and a half hours together outside the spacecraft and collected nearly 50 pounds of lunar material to bring back to Earth.
It’s estimated that 20 percent of the world’s population watched when humans walked on the moon for the first time. The phrase “the eagle has landed” was used by Armstrong to announce the successful arrival of Apollo Lunar Module Eagle.
Former President John F. Kennedy’s proposed goal for the nation had been to land a man on the moon and return him safely to Earth. His dream had been accomplished. The overall mission had been completed in eight days.
The event was a significant milestone for the year, but it was an incredible moment for the U.S. and the world in the area of space exploration.
July 20, 1969, marks the 50th anniversary of the first humans to land on the moon. Although Armstrong died nearly seven years ago in August 2012, his impact, along with that of Aldrin and Collins, will forever be part of history.
Man has always been fascinated with space, even before 1969.
Local resident Earl Mullins is one of those people. He was 17 and a student at Farmington High School when Apollo 11 landed on the moon. In fact, he tape-recorded the event but sadly lost that recording over the years.
“I will always remember Walter Cronkite’s reaction when we landed,” he said. “He [Cronkite] actually cried.”
Mullins became interested in space when he was a youth, maybe age 6 or 7, and lived with his family on a dairy farm in Vienna, Ill. The U.S. had launched an inflatable balloon satellite called Echo.
“It was our first attempt at satellite,” said Mullins. “It was passive in that it had no electronics and was used to bounce radio signals off of.”
He said it was so easy to see Echo at night, and he had plenty of free time in the evenings on the dairy farm.
“Once I saw it, I was hooked. My life changed forever.”
After that moment, he wanted to be part of anything space and to learn all he could about traveling there.
When men were first launched into space, Mullins recalled a conflict he had with his hound dog. The dog lived in a 55-gallon drum. Mullins proceeded to “evict” his dog from that drum to make it his own space capsule. He took a car radio in there for his instrument panel.
“I can’t remember if I got any fleas, but I don’t think that dog ever forgave me,” he said.
For this weekend’s 50th anniversary, Mullins has reserved most of his time to collaborate with others. His July schedule has been completely filled with space shows he’s been doing all over Southeast Missouri. So he and his staff at the Bonne Terre Space Museum did not plan anything specific because they didn’t want to compete with larger organizations’ events.
“That said, I think we already have about 100 planning to be there that day,” he said, “and we will have a gentleman from North American Rockwell who worked on A11 and many of the other spacecraft that took us to the moon.”
He added that the widow of John Yardley will also be there as a guest. Yardley was the program manager for Mercury and Gemini and eventually the space shuttle.
As for the future of the space program, Mullins said as much as he believes in NASA, his hope is placed on the new commercial companies who are venturing into the space game. “Their intention is to commercialize space.”
Mullins continued, “Every time you see this happen, ultimately the cost of the goods and services come down and then those services become affordable for the average citizen.”
For example, he said when DVD players first came out, most people could not afford them. Now, they can be purchased for less than $30.
“I believe if companies stay the course, we will see space flight practical for the average individual in 50 or 60 years. The potential of having a vacation to the moon or at an orbiting hotel is very real for the not-too-distant future.”
He believes NASA will continue their scientific efforts and will ultimately “take us back to the moon with a long team base and then on to Mars in the next 10 to 20 years.”
“We should allow this anniversary celebration to be a reminder of what we can achieve if we only dare to dream!”
