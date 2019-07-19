As Neil Armstrong made his descent down the ladder of the lunar lander, the entire world watched with astonishment and a sense of unity.
The day that humans stepped foot on the moon was arguably the most amazing feat that the human race has ever accomplished and for those on Earth watching, the moon landing was a sight they would never forget.
Jon Cozean was attending graduate school at American University in Washington D.C.
Cozean had a job at the time and overheard a couple of coworkers talking about how excited they were and how they were going to go purchase color televisions so they wouldn't miss anything. Cozean found this sort of amusing as he doubted they would be broadcasting color images from the moon.
“I and everybody I knew had our ears glued to the radio,” said Cozean. “There was just so many things that could have gone wrong and we were so worried about the safety of the three-man crew that was going to land on the moon.
“When you think about it, they depended on one of the very first major uses of integrated circuits,” explained Cozean. “I remember them saying that and I had no idea what they were talking about.”
At the time when Cozean was at American University working on his dissertation, he explained that they used gigantic mainframes and everything was done on IBM cards so the idea of computers that could fit into a small spacecraft was unheard of to most people.
“They were at the very outer limits of technology at the time and all of the angles that had to be correct as they came in and as they left,” he said. “It was an astonishing feat.”
The event captured the attention of the citizens of humanity as a whole and Cozean said he witnessed this in microcosm at the university, which had students from all over the world.
Cozean recalled all of the many students from around the world packed into the student union with gazes locked on TVs - if they could get to one - watching events unfold and listening to newscaster updates of the mission.
“They saw that this was something momentous taking place before our eyes,” Cozean said. “There aren’t too many of those kinds of events taking place in an average person’s lifetime so, it was one I remember so well.
“It was one of the few times in history I think that I can remember where my ears were so pinned to what was happening on the news channels to see what was going on,” said Cozean. “Because it took three days and coming back took three days so there was a lot of speculation particularly going.”
Among the concerns that Cozean said that people had were when the astronauts got to the moon - would they land in a place they could actually touch down on and so many other unanswered questions.
“Not only here in this country but in all parts of the world, people listened to [the event],” he recalled. “There have not been many events that held the attention of so many millions of people as that event held.”
Being in Washington D.C. and running in the circles that he did, Cozean remembers the many military service members beaming with pride at the achievement of the United States.
“This was a wonderful day not only our nation’s technology but also for the nation’s military,” Cozean explained. “They were very involved in this in one way or another.”
“It was a celebratory occasion for the nation, those involved, and really a great day for the world."
He went on to explain that when everyone heard the words, “the spacecraft has landed,” there was pandemonium where he was tuning in and everywhere else.”
There where so many things that could go wrong when attempting to land humans on a rock speeding around the planet 240,000 miles away using pioneering technology.
“In the student union, everyone was just screaming and so excited,” he remembered vividly.
This year, the human race celebrates 50 years since they decided to do something that no one was sure was even possible. It’s one of the most ambitious and powerful notions to look into the night sky at an object that every human being who has ever lived has laid eyes on and say, "let’s go there."
“When Armstrong did actually walk on the surface and when he said the words, ‘one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind,’ those words for that moment were the perfect words,” Cozean said. “You could not have said that thought with any other words.”
