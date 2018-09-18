With disc golf growing as a sport in the country, state and local area, the Farmington Sports and Recreation Department is hosting a camp over several weeks geared toward younger athletes who want to learn the fundamentals of the sport.
Parks and Recreation Director Chris Conway said the conversation for such a program came about after an indoor putting league was hosted in the Civic Center.
“We were really interested in that program, and it went very well,” Conway said. “We went back to the gentleman who ran that and asked if he would be interested in conducting a youth disc golf program. He and his wife were both eager to help out and they put a program together. We met with our sports coordinator at the Civic Center, they hammered out the details and it looks like we’re going to have a four-week program.”
The camp, described on the city’s website as a camp for both beginning and experienced youth players, will be held on four Thursdays, beginning on Sept. 20 and ending on Oct. 11 at Engler Park. Each registered participant will receive a driver, a putter and a mid-range disc for the $40 registration fee.
Sondra Kekec, who will be running the camp, said that getting she and her husband Jon's children into the sport has really opened their eyes to how the sport is growing, including among younger players.
"The main idea for the camp is to get kids out there and put discs in their hands," she said. "We're planning on buying those discs from Innova, which is one of the biggest and older companies in disc golf. They have a really good educational program for schools and junior players, where they can get you stuff at a major discount."
Kekec said the camp, which is open to junior players up to high school age, will be focused on developing fundamentals and enabling the kids to play with their parents and friends. While some sports may be expensive or difficult to access, Kekec said disc golf is a great choice for parents who would like to get their kids outdoors.
"Discs are cheap and you can play at the park, which is a public place and free to go," she said. "I would say it's one of the most accessible activities you can do. It's easy enough that it can be fun for anybody, at all skill levels and all ages. I think that's why it's so popular."
While the number of adults playing disc golf is continuing to grow, Conway said the city wants to provide an opportunity for area youth to also get involved and learn the fundamentals of the sport, especially with all of the courses in the area.
“It should be really cool,” he said. “It’s really booming right now in St. Francois County. Kids see their parents playing and they want to have the same opportunity to play the sport. We’ve got the right people in place to help us get that done.”
There are currently three disc golf courses in the county, including Engler Park in Farmington, Columbia Park in Park Hills and a course on the campus of Mineral Area College.
“I speak with people all the time, probably weekly, who are coming from outside of Farmington and outside of St. Francois County to play disc golf,” Conway said. “We get a lot of feedback about how nice our course is. It’s an open course, so it’s nice for beginners, but it’s also a long course so there’s a challenge there.”
Conway said the parks department has been working with area organizations like the Mineral Area Disc Golf Club to host tournaments and other events at the Engler Park course, which, in conjunction with the other two currently-existing courses, provide disc golfers with a variety of terrain and challenges.
“I like to toot our horn about Engler Park, because it’s such a nice facility, but we also have the Columbia Park Course and the new course at Mineral Area College in the area,” he said. “Those three courses in this area really have a lot to offer people coming from all over. It’s great to have these facilities here.”
To register for the youth disc golf camp, visit www.farmington-mo.gov, navigate to the Parks and Recreation tab and select “online registration.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.