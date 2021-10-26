'Zombie Cruise' reset for Saturday

This year's theme is "Zombie Cruise," and Buxton mentioned there would be a zombie surprise to watch for around 3:30-4 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Although the different contests won't take place during the day, the Little Miss and Mister Cruisin' will be crowned at 5:30 p.m.

The streets will not be closed during any portion of the event, Buxton said. Cruising will be 6-9 p.m. Fireworks will cap off the evening at the end of the cruise.

Volunteers will be wearing black shirts with pink and green Zombie Cruise graphics and will be collecting donations in buckets throughout the evening. The volunteers will have donation buckets and will be located at the four-way stop at Main and Coffman Streets during the cruise.

Buxton said donations could also be dropped off or sent to the Park Hills Senior Center, located at 224 W. Main St., or the Park Hills City Hall. Donations to Cruisin' for a Cause are tax-deductible.

The Senior Center will have a booth set up where cruisers purchase a Zombie Cruise T-shirt to remember the evening.