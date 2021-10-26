'Zombie Cruise' reset for Saturday

After being rained out earlier this month, organizers of the fourth annual Cruisin' for a Cause event plan to hold a do-over cruise this Saturday in downtown Park Hills.
Cruisin' for a Cause benefits the Park Hills Senior Center's Meals on Wheels program, which provides food for hundreds of senior citizens in the area.
Park Hills Senior Center Director Holly Buxton said this Saturday's cruising event would be similar to last year's COVID Cruise. She said they wouldn't be holding the events that had been planned during the day, including the live music and contests, but there will be a wide variety of food trucks as well as some vendors.
Most of the food trucks will be set up in the municipal parking lot on Main Street.
The food trucks will be set up and ready to serve event-goers about 4 p.m. Food trucks scheduled to be at the cruise include The Lunch Lady, Concessionaires Extraordinaire, Casey's Cookin', Amy's Goodies, Iron Dogz, Grandma's Sugar Shack, Nana's & Papa's Kettle Corn, and Holy Grounds Coffee.
Most of the food will be served in the Municipal Parking Lot, while Nana's & Papa's Kettle Corn will be located at the corner of Main and Coffman Streets, and Holy Grounds Coffee will serve customers in front of the Park Hills Senior Center.
Buxton said the different vendor booths would be located in the area around the food trucks.
This year's theme is "Zombie Cruise," and Buxton mentioned there would be a zombie surprise to watch for around 3:30-4 p.m.
Although the different contests won't take place during the day, the Little Miss and Mister Cruisin' will be crowned at 5:30 p.m.
The streets will not be closed during any portion of the event, Buxton said. Cruising will be 6-9 p.m. Fireworks will cap off the evening at the end of the cruise.
Volunteers will be wearing black shirts with pink and green Zombie Cruise graphics and will be collecting donations in buckets throughout the evening. The volunteers will have donation buckets and will be located at the four-way stop at Main and Coffman Streets during the cruise.
Buxton said donations could also be dropped off or sent to the Park Hills Senior Center, located at 224 W. Main St., or the Park Hills City Hall. Donations to Cruisin' for a Cause are tax-deductible.
The Senior Center will have a booth set up where cruisers purchase a Zombie Cruise T-shirt to remember the evening.
Buxton said the weather for this Saturday looked good so far, but the event will happen no matter the weather. The cruise is one of the primary fundraisers for the local Meals on Wheels program, and Buxton said she hopes to see a large turnout of cruisers supporting the cause.
"With COVID hitting, all our fundraisers are different," Buxton explained. "We're hoping that everyone realizes that and is generous. But I think it's going to be a fun evening.
"Come out and have some fun," she said. "We have a variety of food trucks, and it will be an evening of food and cruising. I'm just encouraging everyone to come out, cruise the streets, have a good time, stick around for fireworks, and support their local food trucks while supporting the Senior Center, too."
Buxton went on to say how grateful she was to all of the individuals and businesses that have sponsored this year's events. She also mentioned that the Meals on Wheels program is currently in need of some volunteers on some of the food delivery routes. Anyone looking for information on how they can help should call the Park Hills Senior Center at 573-431-4974.
For more information about Saturday's Zombie Cruise, visit the fundraiser's Facebook page: "Cruisin' for a Cause - A Park Hills Meals on Wheels Benefit."
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com