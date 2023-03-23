With March comes the start the 4th Friday Art Walk in the Historic Downtown District of Ste. Genevieve. From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, visitors are encouraged to visit local art spaces throughout downtown Ste. Genevieve.

On the fourth Friday from March to November area galleries and art spaces stay open later to showcase original art, artists, live music, and more.

The event is open to everyone and most activities are free.

At the Silver Sycamore Gallery, located at the corner of Market and Third Street, Tammie Dickerson will be demonstrating her batik watercolor technique. Batik watercolor combines melted wax and watercolors on rice paper to create artwork. Visitors will get the chance to see new art work, as well as the building renovations.

The Sainte Genevieve Art Center and Art Museum on Third and Merchant Street will feature art work, created by a member of the Art Guild, celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the Guild’s founding. Founded in the spring of 1983 by local artists Jane Naeger, Bette Geraghty and Margaret Forhan, the Sainte Genevieve Art Guild obtained a non-profit status in 2002.

Nearby at the Art Center at Common Grounds Coffee House, 10 Third St., will also have art displayed. Visitors will also find various artistic goods at Rustic Sand Candles, 252 Merchant St., and Brix Urban Winery and Market, 245 Merchant St.

In the North Main Street Art and Entertainment District, Music Art Love, located at 137 North Main St., will be offering live acoustic music by Ron Allen and art from JD Richardson and Matthew Standing Eagle. Rust Artisan Shop, located at 173 North Main St. and Only Child Originals, 176 North Main St., will be offering unique art and craft pieces.

New artwork by Jean Rissover will also be on display at E•KLeK•TiX Studio and Gallery, located at 130 North Main St.

The next 4th Friday Art Walk is set for April 28 starting at 6 p.m.